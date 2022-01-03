Near-drowning victim in critical condition 'should not have been' in school pool

St Matthew’s Collegiate is an all-girls integrated school in Wairarapa.

A man in critical condition after nearly drowning at a Masterton school pool in the early hours of Monday morning “should not have been there”, police say.

Emergency services were called to St Matthew’s Collegiate around 3.45am after the man “in his fifties” was pulled from the pool unconscious.

Wellington Free Ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended, and the man was taken to Wellington Hospital by helicopter.

A Capital and Coast District Health Board spokeswoman said on Monday the patient was in critical condition.

READ MORE:

* Toddler in stable condition after swimming pool incident

* Armed police swarm Wellington's Vogeltown after person found critically injured

* Person critically injured in crash on State Highway 1 in Porirua



Wairarapa area commander Scott Miller said initial investigations suggested the man injured himself at the pool and “spent an amount of time underwater”, before being pulled out by someone who was with him.

“H​​​​​e and an associate had accessed the swimming pool ... at a time and in circumstances where they should not have been there.

“Police are talking to the associate and other’s to gain a full picture of how this occurred.”

Miller took the opportunity to remind everyone to act in a safe and responsible manner around water.

Piers Fuller/Stuff St Matthew's Collegiate principal Kiri Gill says the school is helping police with their investigation.

“Taking care when swimming or near water at the beach, at the river, in a boat or in a swimming pool reminding everyone to act in a safe and responsible manner around water.”

St Matthew’s principal Kiri Gill said they were supporting police with their investigation.

“Our thoughts are with all of those involved in this incident.”

St Matthew’s Collegiate is an integrated all-girls intermediate and high school on Pownall St, Masterton, and is a member of Trinity Schools.