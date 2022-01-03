Wellington police appeal for help to find missing 63-year-old man

Christopher Gill, 63, was last seen at 11.30am on Victoria St in central Wellington.

Police are asking for any information that might help them locate a missing man.

Christopher Gill​, 63, was last seen at 11.30am on Victoria St. He was wearing a checked long-sleeved shirt, and shorts at the time.

It is believed he has limited access to money and accommodation, and police have concerns for his welfare. He was visiting Wellington from Christchurch.

Anyone with information that may help find Gill is asked to call 105, and quote event number P049178228.