Police were called after a man was reported to have died in the sea off the Canterbury coast. (File photo)

A man has died in the sea after getting into difficulties off the North Canterbury coastline.

Police were informed of the incident south of Motunau Island in Hurunui shortly after 4.15pm on Monday, a spokesperson said.

It is believed the man was diving and failed to surface.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the man’s death are ongoing.