Circa Theatre's pantomime dame retiring after 12 years in the role

After more than a decade, Circa Theatre’s current pantomime dame is hanging up her frocks for good.

Actor Gavin Rutherford has performed as the dame throughout a series of inventive productions including Alice and Wonderland, Cinderella, and his final in the 2021-2022 season, The Little Mermaid.

Each year Rutherford has donned the dresses, the makeup, and the important final touch – the wig – to become the witty, sharp-tongued dame.

“I like to think the dame – in a weirdly artistic way – is a different person from me, it’s like a clown-mask. The dame is my inner weaknesses and darkest desires, if you like.”

Supplied Gavin Rutherford’s final pantomime dame is Dame Shelly Bay, King Lando’s sharp-tongued chef.

The popular pantomimes run for about two months over summer and are designed to appeal to different generations, from children, to young adults and parents.

Plots and characters are based on classic fairytales, injected with topical political twists and up-to-the-minute jokes – throughout the season the cast is constantly re-writing the quips to ensure they are still relevant, and getting the laughs.

This season’s The Little Mermaid is set in a post-apocalyptic 3022: seas have engulfed much of the capital, now known as “Wellington Heights”.

Te Aro’s malfunctioning sewerage pipes have finally burst, creating a new race of people from Lower Hutt, the Mer-people.

Rutherford’s final dame is Shelly Bay, accompanied on her escapades by son Lyall, who is falling in love with the Little Mermaid Coral.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff “You’ll have kids who have come to see the shows when they were 10 when I was starting out, who are now coming at 22 with a glass of wine and their mates, because it’s nostalgic and a bit of a laugh before Christmas.”

“[Shelly Bay] cooks the king’s food, but he’s never really acknowledged her, apart from Valentine’s Day 3001 when she made a special banquet, and he chowed down.”

While Rutherford is taking off the wig permanently, the pantomimes will continue at Circa.

It is one of the most popular shows, accounting for one-fifth of the annual box-office reports, and reaching audiences of up to 10,000.

“Because it’s been going for 18 years, there’s a wonderful tradition of big families coming every year before Christmas.

“You’ll have kids who have come to see the shows when they were 10 when I was starting out, who are now coming at 22 with a glass of wine and their mates, because it’s nostalgic and a bit of a laugh before Christmas.”

Rutherford has written the show with fellow actor Simon Leary for the past several years, and hopes to continue.

KEVIN STENT Circa Theatre's current pantomime is 'The Little Mermaid’. Pictured” Mermaid Coral, played by Natasha McAllister and Lyall Bay, played by Jake McKay.

Creating links across different pantomimes – including a long-lasting animosity between Shelly Bay and Cinderella’s Dame Majoribanks St – give Rutherford and Leary great satisfaction.

“Even if one person in 10,000 gets the connection, then we’re happy.”

Rutherford said he wanted to finish playing the dame “on a high”, and it was time to inject something new into the brand, though the next dame has not been chosen yet.

Still, it was a “bittersweet” moment after more than a decade of fabulous costumes, music and friendships – including the challenging effort of making other cast members laugh on set.

“There’s something very freeing about playing [the dame]. There’s a certain stimulation – like a drug when you’re in this sort of role, because you are directly talking to audience members.”

Rutherford will continue acting, writing and teaching. He is a member of Circa’s council and treasurer at the theatre.

The pantomime has a specific joy, he said, because the audience is its own character in the play.

“In the pantomime it’s those moments where things don’t go according to plan, which the audience looks forward to and adores.”