Man opens his eyes after crash to see daughter's car seat empty

Dan Woolley describes the moments following the fatal crash on December 24.

When the smoke cleared and the airbags deflated, Dan Woolley opened his eyes and looked back to the car seat where his daughter was sitting moments earlier.

She wasn’t there.

“I freaked out, she wasn’t in her car seat,” he told Stuff from his bed at Wellington Hospital.

“You think the worst, has she gone through the windscreen?”

But she was still inside, upside down at her mother’s feet looking up at dad.

Woolley, his wife Rachael and their daughter Teegan Taylor, 4, were injured in a Christmas Eve crash that changed their lives but took another.

supplied Dan Woolley in his hospital bed in Wellington.

On December 24, just hours after the holiday period began, 24-year-old Shaquille Dempsey of Turangi was killed after his vehicle collided with the Woolleys on State Highway 2 in Motutere, south of Taupō about 7.15pm.

Five people were injured in the crash – one of whom shared the “horrific” incident with Stuff from his hospital bed.

There are no hard feelings towards the driver of the vehicle that flipped the Woolleys’ lives upside down.

“I don’t hold any grudges towards him, we all make mistakes. That poor guy lost his life Christmas Eve and now his family has to pick up all those pieces of that broken situation and try and get on with their lives,” Dan Woolley, 41, told Stuff.

Instead, he wants other motorists to slow down so other children, like Teegan, don’t risk losing their mums and dads.

“We have another chance at life,” Woolley said.

The Manawatū-Wanganui family from Bulls were headed north to Whitianga with their fox terrier, Chilly, to celebrate Christmas with family. It was Teegan’s first Christmas learning about Santa, and she was beyond excited, Woolley said.

“All I wanted to do was give her the Christmas she wanted.”

They were near the Motutere campground when Woolley noticed a car veer off to the side of the road, about 100 metres ahead.

“What happened next changed our lives forever.”

supplied The Woolleys’ car after the crash on Christmas Eve.

An oncoming car was headed straight for them, sideways and speeding: “I looked at Rachael and I said, ‘I can’t do anything’.”

Then, everything went dark.

When the dust from the airbags cleared, Rachael was covered in blood, her eyes were bloodshot and she was shaking uncontrollably, he said. Rachael broke both her legs, suffered a laceration to her leg, broke her elbow and three ribs.

Woolley’s leg and ankle were fractured from the engine crashing in on his feet, his hand went through the windscreen. He is now experiencing heart and chest complications after the steering wheel pushed into his chest.

“My leg compressed 60- to 80-mm and an external fixator was put in my leg to stretch it out.”

Little Teegan was removed from the vehicle, unharmed, minus a few bruises and scratches.

supplied Little Teegan is back with mum and both are staying with family after the horrific crash.

“We don’t know how she got out from her car seat, she was buckled up. Before the accident happened we were about to pull over so Teegan could play in the water, so we think she unclipped her belt when she saw me slowing down.”

Woolley understands his dog Chilly hit the back of the driver's seat before being thrown to the back of the car's window. She’s alright now, he said, running around like normal at a friend's place.

Then, the car caught fire, before it was extinguished by a member of the public.

“I’m blessed to have my family alive.

“I blame myself, I did nothing wrong, I did the best I could, but you always think you could have done something better.”

Rachael and Teegan were flown to Waikato Hospital. Both have since been released and are staying with family while Woolley recovers between Whanganui and Wellington hospitals.

“I still haven't seen my family since that day.”

Woolley is expecting more surgeries but hopes to be out of hospital within the next 10days.

He will have to learn to walk again and that could take two years.

“I take my hat off to all the first responders, they’re human beings and they have to see some horrific s... I can’t thank them enough.

“The nurses went above and beyond. They made Teegan feel happy, waking up on Christmas morning with presents.”

Woolley said it's time to stop blaming the roads, attitudes need to change.

“I’m no angel, I’m not perfect, but it's not until something like this happens that you want to make a difference.”

supplied Dan Woolley and his family were on the receiving end of a serious crash on Christmas Eve near Taupō.

Woolley has set up a Facebook page called ‘Hohoho’ designed to help others who may have experienced traumatic events, like this one.

“I want to make a difference, I’m sick of people dying on our roads. I spoke to a truck driver for two hours last night,” he said.

His friend has also set up a Givealittle page, in the hope, it will help the family get back on their feet.

“We don’t have car insurance, it’s only a $6000 car, but that’s a lot of money to us. We don’t have a plan going forward.”

At least one person died on New Zealand’s roads for every day during the Christmas holiday period, a road toll which police described as “tragic and disappointing”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff At least one person died on New Zealand’s roads for every day during the Christmas holiday period.

The official road toll for the period from 4pm on December 24 to 6am on Wednesday was 17, police said. This is an increase from the 11 deaths on the same period last year.

While the Christmas Eve crash remains under investigation, Taupō road policing manager Vanessa Meharry said, there is still a lot of holiday left and motorists have the opportunity to do better and make sure no-one else loses their life on the road.

“The really sad thing is, we know that so many of these deaths are largely preventable by doing simple things like slowing down, putting your phone away, and never driving drunk or fatigued,” Meharry said.

“Police staff remain out on the roads working hard to keep everyone safe. But we can’t do it alone – we need every single road user to be responsible and do their bit.”