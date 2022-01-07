Hundreds of young athletes to compete in Colgate Games in Wellington

Three days of athletics will be held at Newtown Park this weekend in one of the country’s largest junior athletics competitions. (File photo).

More than a thousand young athletes will converge on the capital this weekend to run, jump and throw in New Zealand’s largest junior athletics competition.

Athletes aged between 7 and 14 from around the North Island from 75 clubs will compete at Newtown Park, including 352 athletes from the Wellington region.

The three-day event requires a vaccination pass for both attendees and participants aged 12 years and three months and older.

Under the traffic light system, children under the age of 12 years and 3 months are not required to show proof of vaccination status.

Colgate General manager, John Garside, said the event, which has been held for more than 40 years, had encouraged generations of young New Zealanders to give athletics a go.

“The experience gained at the Colgate Games will help set these young athletes up for success, no matter where they finish in their chosen event.”

Athletics New Zealand chief executive, Pete Pfitzinger, said he was “delighted both the North and South Island Colgate Games Island can go ahead under the Covid-19 Protection Framework.

Grant Matthew/Stuff All attendees and participants of the event over the age of 12 and three months will be required to show a vaccine passport. (File photo).

“The Colgate Games are a highlight of the summer calendar, and we are committed to holding a fun and safe event.”

Established in 1978, the Colgate Games is one of the longest continuous sports sponsorships in New Zealand.

Each year, Colgate and Athletics New Zealand provide eight scholarships worth $500 each for athletes who display outstanding performances.

The eight scholarships – four awarded each in the North and South Islands – are named after Colgate Games alumnus, Nick Willis, and the funds will go towards helping the winning athletes achieve their athletics goals.