Emma Timmis on track to set world record for running length of New Zealand

Emma Timmis describes how she feels during a break at Brydone (67 kilometres from Bluff) in the final stages of her attempt to break the world record for running the length of New Zealand.

Britain’s Emma Timmis is on track to smash the world record for running the length of New Zealand on Friday night.

The Kaiapoi-based artist has been running 100 kilometres a day since December 18, 2021 to finish the 2100-kilometre journey in under three weeks, breaking the previous record by more than 14 days.

Cruising through Edendale, Southland, about 2pm on Friday, Timmis had no doubts about crossing the finish line in Bluff that night – although she could not guarantee what side of midnight it would be.

“I’m feeling in good spirits because I’ve got lots of people joining me and helping me out, but everything's very, very painful,” she said.

“I’ve just got to finish by 6am to meet my target.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Emma Timmis says she remains in good spirits despite some pain, as she runs along State Highway 93 near Mataura on Friday morning. She’s expected to finish up her 2100km run in Bluff about 10.30pm.

With more than 2000 kilometres already under her belt, Timmis could have walked the final 70 kilometres and still broken the previous world record set by Mena Evans in 2020 of 35 days and 27 minutes.

As she neared the finish line her body had begun to feel the physical toll of the effort, she said.

She was unable to walk on Thursday and visited a podiatrist in Timaru on Monday evening, but she wasn’t letting it get to her.

“I've just got to concentrate on one step at a time, just keep putting one foot in front of the other,” she said.

Timmis’ partner Tristan Phipps said other runners had joined in for support as the run progressed.

As they left Edendale she had two support runners by her side, but Phipps said several more were joining for the final leg from Invercargill to Bluff.

“The community’s really gotten behind her,” he said.

Phipps had been travelling with a support crew alongside Timmis in a kitted-out camper-van, which she ducked into every couple of kilometres for short five-minute breaks during the last day of her endeavour.

About 3.30pm on Friday afternoon Phipps said Timmis had “six or seven hours to go” given her pace of just over seven kilometres an hour – estimating she would smash the world record by 10.30pm.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southern runners are expected to join Timmis as she completes the final leg, Invercargill to Bluff, on Friday evening.

It’s not the first long-distance effort Timmis, who has lived in New Zealand for about six years, has conquered.

In 2011, she was the first woman to run the 2400km Freedom Trail across South Africa, and in 2014 she spent 89 days running about 4000km across Africa to raise money for the RSPCA.

Timmis had been planning the New Zealand record attempt – which she has named the Altumate​ Challenge​ – for about four years, but was previously hindered by a lower leg injury.

It’s the same injury that lead to her passion for mental health, as having to avoid running for three years in order to heal and avoid pain had triggered bouts of depression for the 37-year-old.

As a result, the world record attempt is fundraising for both Youthline in New Zealand and Young Minds in the United Kingdom, in order to provide better support for young people struggling with mental health issues.