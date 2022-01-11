Southland farm girl celebrates 106 years

Isabelle Burgess-Matthews (centre) has marked her 106th birthday with family at Vickery Court. Pictured clockwise from left are Heather Burgess, Emma Hopkins, Grant Fleming, and Dorothy Fleming.

She’s lived through two world wars and two pandemics, but when 106-year-old Isabelle Burgess-Matthews looks back on her life, it's her time on the farm she remembers best.

Now living in Vickery Court rest home in Invercargill, Burgess-Matthews (née Miles), who may be Southland’s oldest resident, lights up when she recalls feeding the chooks and ducks, both on her father’s farm, and her own.

“I quite enjoyed that,” she smiled.

She also lights up when the subject of food comes up, joking: “I’m always hungry. I think that’s what keeps me going.”

Her daughter Dorothy Fleming baked her favourite cake – a family recipe for cinnamon sponge cream cake – to enjoy while she celebrated her big birthday on Tuesday.

If she was cooking tea, it would probably be a hind leg of lamb, with new potatoes and vegetables from the garden– she loves her veggies.

Although oysters, blue cod and cherries are among her top food picks, too.

Known to friends and family as Isa, Burgess-Matthews was born in Spar Bush, near Northope north of Invercargill, in 1916.

Supplied Isabelle Burgess-Matthews, pictured here as a little girl with her mother and grandmother at Spar Bush, remembers riding into town in the carriage.

She became “the big girl” two years later when her twin brother and sister were born. She also has another younger sister.

Back then, the area was mostly bush and Burgess-Matthews recalled how her father cleared a track over paddocks, creeks and tussocks, so she could walk to school at Northope.

But when the Kilkelly Sawmill that sustained the town moved to Tuatapere, the school was closed, and she had to take a bus to Lochiel.

After school, Burgess-Matthews became her dad’s “right-hand man” – which meant setting rabbit traps and collecting her catch.

“I had to wring their necks, which helped my muscles grow.”

There was more hard work in helping her dad clear bush off the land, milking cows, churning butter, and feeding other farmyard animals like the “wee piggies”.

Stuff Isabelle Burgess-Matthews, left, embarked on a career as a nurse, when her children were grown.

But there were also holidays at the Riverton Rocks and visits to her aunt and uncle in Invercargill where she used to take a tramcar for three pennies to the “talkies” (cinema) – which cost one shilling and sixpence.

And there was dancing. Burgess-Matthews loved to dance and was still boogying on her 70th birthday.

Married at 18, Burgess-Matthews moved onto a farm with her husband Tom Burgess where the two raised four children, before embarking on a new career at 47.

She was among the first class of enrolled nurses when she started at then Kew Hospital (now Southland Hospital) in 1963.

“I was surprised to find my old brain was still sound,” she said, adding that she enjoyed helping people.

In the 70s, she worked at Vickery Court – where she now lives - before she retired.

She married her second husband Sam Matthews in 1986, after Tom Burgess passed.

Throughout her life, Burgess-Matthews has been an avid gardener and Fleming remembered visiting her at a previous rest home in Winton, only to find her in the garden.

“I miss my garden,” she said, recalling her dahlias and carnations.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Great-granddaughter Katrina Jenkins made a special visit to then 105-year-old Isa Burgess-Matthews on her wedding day in March 2021.

She was knitting and playing cards regularly up until recently, but had to give it up because her eyesight was failing, Fleming said.

The Covid-19 pandemic had been tough on her mum, she said, who missed her almost daily contact with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to count.

While she had too many of both to keep up with, Burgess-Matthews said they kept her young.

Her advice to the generations behind her? “Just be busy and enjoy life."