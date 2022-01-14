Southland-based pigs move closer to saving human lives

Three wild pigs [lower middle of photo] prey on Albatross nesting on Auckland Island in New Zealand's subantarctic region. The Albatross are threatened by pigs, cats and mice which are abundant on the main island and prey on the species. Pigs were taken from the island in the past to Southland to a testing centre for transplant research.

A major medical advancement in the US has given encouragement to a New Zealand company aiming to get the kidneys of its Southland-based pigs transplanted into terminally ill humans.

This week, a US patient received a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig for the first time, in a groundbreaking procedure. The patient, David Bennett Sr, was said to be doing well three days after the operation, with the new heart beating and pumping blood.

The news was welcomed by Dr Paul Tan, the New Zealander behind the plan to have gene edited pig kidneys transplanted into humans suffering from end stage kidney disease.

The story is a slow-burner, starting in 1999 when Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt used his mayoral fund for 17 pigs to be transported from the subantarctic Auckland Islands to Invercargill by the Rare Breeds Conservation Society.

Invercargill ratepayers funded the quarantine before anyone knew about the pigs’ scientific worth.

The Auckland Island Pigs were later found to be valuable for research because they were free of common infections.

A company called Living Cell Technologies, of which Tan was chief science and medical officer, housed the pigs at a Southland facility, initially with the aim of transplanting the infection-free pig cells into humans for diabetes treatment, before turning its focus to Parkinsons Disease treatment.

But in 2017 another company called NZeno, which Tan founded with Bob Elliott and Olga Garkavenko after he left Living Cell Technologies, took over the facility.

Supplied An Auckland Island pig at the Awarua facility, near Invercargill.

Its plan was to breed pigs with gene-edited kidneys that could be transplanted into humans, and that plan remains in place.

This week, Tan, the NZeno director and chief executive, said the company’s work was important because there would never be enough human kidney donors to meet the demand of people suffering from end-stage kidney failure.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt is surrounded Auckland Island Pigs in Invercargill in 2010.

Recent medical advances in the US involving pig organ transplants to humans were encouraging, and they highlighted the need to develop gene edited pig kidneys in New Zealand, Tan said.

The pig heart transplant into the US man this week was preceded in 2021 by the US family of a brain-dead woman allowing a gene-edited pig kidney to be connected to her before she was taken off life support. The kidney was not rejected by her immune system and remained functional for 54 hours.

And in 2020, the US FDA approved the use of gene edited pigs for human food and the treatment of allergy to meat.

Given the advancements, Tan said he now expected additional reports from other research groups of pigs with different combinations of gene edits for specific organs.

There was also a drive to have new methods of gene editing in addition to the well-known CRISPR-Cas9 method.

“This shows the need to develop gene-edited pig kidneys here in New Zealand,” he said.

“We simply have to do it. Our advantage is that we do not need to gene edit for pig retroviruses as our pigs do not secrete infectious virus. Our policy is to do the minimum gene edits to achieve a successful pig kidney transplant.”

Specific pig genes must be edited to ensure a better match between the pig organ and the human recipient.

Since taking over the Southland pig facility, NZeno had bred the pigs, selected the healthiest, made sure they remained free of infections, and established a new herd.

Tan said he expected to use the sows from the herd to deliver gene-edited pigs in late 2022.

SUPPLIED NZeno founder, director and chief executive Dr Paul Tan.

Some gene edits had been done in pig cells for NZeno under contract by its collaborators.

“They are experts in gene editing. This is done in pig cells and from which embryos are developed then subsequently transferred into a sow by standard embryo transfer procedures. The sow then delivers gene-edited piglets. We expect to transfer their technology to us soon, so we will have gene edited pigs at our facility, perhaps later this year.”

NZeno had raised $2.9 million to establish the pigs in its Southland facility and begin the gene editing work with its collaborators.

But with its focus on gene edited pig kidneys, the company had started a new drive to raise up to $5 million, “for the next stage to get to clinical trials with pig kidneys.”

Tan, whose mother died from renal failure but was not suitable for a kidney transplant, said the number of pigs at its Southland facility varied. The company retained only what was sufficient to maintain a healthy herd.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Aaron Fleming, Southern South Island operations director for the Department of Conservation, says the opportunity to remove pigs from the subantarctic Auckland Island will be made available before their eradication.

Department of Conservation Southern South Island operations director Aaron Fleming said pigs were introduced to the subantarctic Auckland Island by sealers in 1807 as a food source.

Long-term isolation from disease had made the Auckland Island pigs attractive to medical researchers.

DOC plans to eradicate the estimated 750 to 2000 pigs on the island, given they prey on ground-nesting birds and devastate soil, invertebrate, and floral communities, including iconic megaherbs.

However, Fleming said the opportunity to remove some animals to New Zealand would be made available before their eradication, and Tan said he would welcome them.

Meanwhile, NZeno and Living Cell Technologies [LCT] has entered into a memorandum of understanding for NZeno to supply pig tissue for NTCELL, which is LCT’s treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

“They [LCT] intend to proceed with the next Parkinson’s disease trial in Australia,” Tan said.