Auckland Lotto winner carried $17.2 million ticket on bus to claim prize

The woman took home 2021’s second-biggest prize with her $17.2 million win.

It was a very nervous ride for an Auckland woman as she sat on the bus with her winning Lotto ticket on her way to claim a $17.2 million dollar prize.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, took home the second-biggest win of 2021 when she won the December 29 draw.

But for two weeks she kept the ticket squirrelled away, so she could claim the prize in person rather than over the phone.

“I was very nervous waiting to hand the ticket over,” she said.

While she could have easily justified catching a rideshare or a taxi, the woman caught the bus on her way to claim the prize, keeping the ticket closely guarded the whole way.

“I was sitting on the bus saying to myself ‘keep it cool, keep it cool’ but I was looking around me thinking ‘I’m sitting here with a $17 million ticket,’” she said.

“I haven’t been sleeping since I found out about my win, I woke up this morning at 4am,” she said.

The woman caught a bus on her way to claim her prize.

“I’m looking forward to getting a good rest and am so excited for the future - this win is truly going to be life changing.”

She had been at home on her own when she decided to check her Lotto numbers.

She said the realisation she had won dawned on her as one by one the numbers on her ticket continued to match.

Her first call was to her brother, but she couldn’t get a good line so was unable to share the news.

Next on the call list was her mum who quickly ran through the practicalities of becoming a millionaire and how to sensibly invest her money.

The winning ticket was sold at Victoria Street Lotto & Newsagency.