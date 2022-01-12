Water shortage forces Colac Bay Tavern to close briefly

Customer Wayne Hibberd is pleased to see water flowing again at the Colac Bay Tavern after the business had to close for most of Tuesday because of no water.

The beer wasn’t the problem it was a shortage of water that meant the Colac Bay Tavern had to close on Tuesday.

A lack of rain and a bumper festive season at the tavern's adjoining campground put pressure on water supplies.

Owners Warren and Rebecca Bevin closed the tavern on Tuesday when staff discovered there was no water. They were able to reopen it for the evening meal after a water tanker made a delivery at 3.30pm.

“I’ve never had to close before,” Warren said.

“There was no water to flush the toilets and do dishes.”

The Bevins operate a holiday park on the same block of land.

The tavern and holiday park are linked to five water tanks on the property with total holding capacity of 100,000 litres. Water can be transferred from the tavern’s tank to the holiday park’s tanks.

“The tavern’s got a good [water] supply, but it was feeding the camp,” Warren said.

He thought there would have been about 180 people in the holiday park most days, from Boxing Day to January 3.

“There was a lack of rain [to fill the tanks] ... the tavern was busy, and we used a lot of water with dishes etc,” Warren said.

The tavern’s kitchen had to close early evening on January 3 when supplies of Blue Cod, steak and chicken ran out.

“We got absolutely smashed [by demand] for food on January 2.”

While the tavern and holiday park had a bumper season the lack of rain in the south has meant water carriers are busier than usual as well.

Cleanways manager Paul Esplin said it had distributed 3.1 million litres throughout Southland from December 1 to January 12.

“We’re 20 per cent busier than last Christmas [and New Year].”

The company’s tankers made 10 deliveries on Christmas Day, compared to none on the same day in 2020.

Cleanways’ water delivery vehicles – two truck and trailer units and four trucks – were together averaging 25 to 30 loads a day, Esplin said.

The trucks were regularly travelling to properties at Oreti Plains, Seaward Downs and Otatara.

Southland Water Carriers spokesperson Brad McLeod said its two trucks were delivering about 30,000 to 40,000 litres of water a day.

He reckoned the summer was going to be busier than the last.

Metservice forcaster Aidan Pyselman, of Wellington, said Southland was likely to be “fairly dry” for the remainder of the January.

“It’s going to be quite a nice weekend in the mid 20s.”