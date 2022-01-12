Bletchley Park code-breaker celebrates her 100th birthday

Jeanne Sampson spent her twenties working on top secret operations cracking Nazi codes. When the war was over, she moved to New Zealand, settling in Lower Hutt where she celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday.

From her room at Woburn Home where her cards from the Queen and the Prime Minster are displayed opposite her medals, she recalled her time at the Government Code and Cypher School at the now famous Bletchley Park in England. The country house became the centre for Allied code-breaking, and was where the German Enigma code was deciphered, which helped win World War II.

Sampson spent four years operating the machines used to decipher the encrypted communication codes used by the Axis powers – Germany, Italy, and Japan – and teaching other women how to do so. Although she knew the work was secret and involved code-breaking, she had little concept of what they were actually doing.

“My job was working a big machine with rows of drums each with a different colour. When it stopped we would record its positions, and it would be taken away to be translated.”

Looking back on her time at Bletchley and other secret installations, she has come to realise the significance of the role played by her and her former colleagues.

“[The Axis] didn’t know we were doing it, and that made the difference.”

Bletchley Park was where mathematician and inventor Alan Turing, whose life was portrayed in the 2014 film The Imitation Game, was based during the war.

Philip Sampson, the eldest of her two sons, said his mother kept quiet about her part in the war when she returned to civilian life. She moved to New Zealand with Oliver Sampson, her husband and a veteran of the Burma campaign, in 1951.

It was only in the 1970s that the British government acknowledged the existence of Bletchley Park, and former staff were allowed to talk about it.

Asked what it felt like to reach 100, Sampson said “it feels just the same as when I was 90”.