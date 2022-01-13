Motueka fire forces rethink over removal of asbestos-riddled buildings

Cleanup of debris is underway at the former Philip Morris tobacco warehouse on King Edward St, Motueka, after some of the asbestos-riddled buildings were destroyed in a suspicious fire.

Clearing a collection of asbestos-riddled buildings in Motueka for redevelopment has become more complicated after the blaze that tore through some of them this week, the landowner says.

Wakatū Incorporation property and commercial group general manager Iain Sheves said they had planned to remove the King Edward St buildings in two or three months’ time. Cooler and damper weather then would have made it easier and safer to clear materials with asbestos in them and remove the buildings, paving the way for the likely development of housing on the site.

However, the suspicious fire that ripped through the buildings on Monday morning meant Wakatū was “back to the drawing board” and had to make a new plan, he said.

“The fire has massively complicated that,” Sheves said.

“It’s more complicated, but it’s all possible. It requires careful planning and management.”

Testing has been conducted to determine the spread of any material containing asbestos which might have been ejected in explosions during the blaze. Air monitoring equipment was being used at the site to test asbestos levels and contractors were in the midst of cleaning up debris from the fire.

Health authorities have said while ash from the fire may contain asbestos fibres there was minimal risk to Motueka residents, with any potential exposure not at a level that causes asbestos-related disease.

Sheves said someone had contacted him suggesting the fire was an easy way of solving the problem of removing the disused buildings, but he said that person was “barking up the wrong tree”.

“This is an absolute pain for us quite frankly,” he said.

While Wakatū Incorporation owned the land, other parties owned the buildings on the leasehold site. Sheves would not discuss the lease arrangements or whether the leasees were involved in the cleanup.

Wakatū staff, contractors and specialists were dealing with the cleanup, concentrating on testing, ensuring the site, buildings still standing and adjacent properties were safe, and getting the cleanup done so King Edward St could be reopened.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Air monitoring equipment on a fence outside the former tobacco warehouse, damaged in a suspicious fire.

Sheves could not comment on whether the cleanup and building removal would be more costly now, but “it’s certainly not going to be any cheaper”. Half the buildings at the site were still standing but some were not in a good state structurally.

The cladding on some of the buildings was made from materials containing asbestos, so there was a “significant amount” of the hazardous mineral at the site, Sheves said. For many years they were used by businesses involved in the tobacco industry.

Consultants would present a revised plan for dealing with the site in the next few days, and it was possible the removal of the buildings would be brought forward, Sheves said.

“We certainly won’t be pushing it back.”

Wakatū had been cooperating with Fire and Emergency and police investigating the fire and would like to know how it started, Sheves said, as the fire had posed “quite a bit of potential danger for nearby households”.

“It’s not a victimless crime,” he said. “Maybe it isn’t a crime, but it’s very hard to see how it could get on fire without human intervention.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF A contractor checks on air monitoring equipment outside the buildings destroyed by fire in King Edward St, Motueka.

A fire investigator has not yet been able to determine the cause of the fire and has handed the investigation over to detectives.

Sheves said Wakatū was focussed on trying to alleviate some of the housing challenges in Motueka so it was “90 per cent” likely that once cleared the 7800sq m site would be developed into housing, although Wakatū was not ruling out other land uses.

Clearing the site was a “technical process” but once done the land could have an alternative temporary use such as storage, he said.

“Our number one focus has been on managing the site and getting it into a safe condition, and then we’ll take a view on what we might do.”

Wakatū was keen to provide more affordable housing. It was also awaiting resource consent for a small leasehold trial to develop four units on a 999sq m site in Poole St, Motueka – the site of a home which burnt down several years ago – which would be “neat and tidy housing” with a shared garden and outdoor space, Sheves said.

Police are appealing to anyone who has information about anything suspicious related to the fire to contact Detective Bronwyn Inglis of Motueka police on 105 and quote file number 220110/9080.