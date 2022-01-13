Why shaking from Taranaki's earthquake was described as 'light', despite being felt widely

A deep earthquake in Taranaki was felt by many people some distance from the epicentre, but by fewer closer in, GeoNet says.

Geonet also described the shaking intensity as “light”, but acknowledged that might not have reflected everyone’s experience.

Seismologists have now explained the science behind these deep quakes and how they are felt. The 5.8 magnitude earthquake at 11.49pm on Wednesday was centred 25km east of the Taranaki town of Stratford, at a depth of 187km.

Many of the 38,800 people who reported feeling it came from the east and south of the North Island – with only a few from the Central Plateau and further north, GNS Geohazards duty seismologists Elizabeth Abbott and John Ristau said in a post on the GeoNet website.

A key part of the explanation for the earthquake feeling the way it did is linked to plate tectonics. The Pacific Plate, to the east, is diving under the North Island, which sits on the Australian Plate.

GeoNet A M5.8 earthquake hit at 11.49pm Wednesday, and was centred about 25km east of Stratford.

Deep earthquakes typically happened on the Pacific Plate, the seismologists said.

The slab of subducting rock in the upper portion of the Pacific Plate was rigid while the surrounding rock was a mixture of rigid and molten rock, and much softer.

Around the Central Plateau with its volcanoes, such as Ruapehu, there was more molten rock.

“The rigid rock of the subducting Pacific Plate is better at transmitting earthquake waves than the softer, semi-molten rock,” the seismologists said.

“In fact, molten rock ‘dampens’ the energy from deeper earthquakes and helps to explain why the shaking is felt less near the epicentre when earthquakes occur in that area.

“When an earthquake happens in or near this slab of subducting plate, most of the quake’s energy travels up and along the slab to the surface - closer to the east and south of the North Island – resulting in the shaking from the earthquake being felt more widely across those areas.”

GNS Science In the North Island the Pacific Plate dives below the Australian Plate.

As to describing Wednesday night’s earthquake as “light”, the seismologists said the predicted shaking intensity for an earthquake on the GeoNet website was estimated from several factors.

This included the shaking recorded by seismic instruments, earthquake magnitude, depth, and proximity to population centres. It was estimated for a region close to the epicentre.

“This means for a deeper earthquake, such as this one where shaking is not felt as closely to the epicentre, this estimation may not reflect everyone’s experience,” the seismologists said.

“Seismic instruments only measure the shaking at the specific spot they’re located.

“There are many factors that influence how strongly people will perceive shaking. Things like the type of earthquake and its location, local soil conditions, underlying geologic structures, type of building you’re in, etc. All change how much shaking is actually felt or recorded at a given location.”

The agency was working on ways to provide maps that would provide shaking information for the whole country after a large earthquake.

On the New Zealand Modified Mercalli Intensity scale, light is described as: Generally noticed indoors, but not outside, as a moderate vibration or jolt. Light sleepers may be awakened. Walls may creak, and glassware, crockery, doors or windows rattle.