Large fire near State Highway 51 in Napier put out
A large pallet and grass fire that temporarily closed State Highway 51 in Napier has now been put out..
The fire broke out at a commercial premise on Bowen St, near the train tracks on SH1 at about 7.20pm.
The highway was temporarily closed between Awatoto Rd and Waitangi Rd but reopened at 9.10pm.
Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar said crews from Napier and Hastings responded to the blaze.