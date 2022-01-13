State Highway 51 in Napier closed due to large fire

Fire crews are responding to a large pallet and grass fire at a commercial premises in Napier. (File photo)

State Highway 51 in Napier is closed due to a large fire in commercial premises on Bowen St.

The road is closed between Awatoto Rd and Waitangi Rd and is expected to be closed for some time, police said in a statement.

“Motorists should delay their travel or seek an alternative route,” police said.

Fire and Emergency were called to the pallet and grass fire at about 7.20pm, shift manager Murray Dunbar said.

Crews from Napier and Hastings were responding, Dunbar said.

Footage of the blaze shows large flames and black smoke at an industrial site near the train tracks on SH51.