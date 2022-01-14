Prince Andrew stripped of honourary NZ military title

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has been stripped of his New Zealand Army title. He is pictured during a visit to the Trentham Military Camp on March 16, 2007.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has been stripped of his title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment, part of the broader fallout from sexual assault allegations against him.

He will also no longer use the title “His Royal Highness”.

Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that “with the Queen’s approval and agreement,” all of Prince Andrew's military affiliations and remaining royal patronages have been returned.

Queen Elizabeth’s second son, who is 61, is facing a US civil lawsuit that accuses him of having sex with a teenager trafficked by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In New Zealand, the Duke of York was formerly the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment (The Duke of York's Own), Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s office said in a statement on Friday morning.

As a result of patronages returning to the Queen, his appointment has now ended, the statement said.

“Any further changes to Royal patronages and appointments would be a matter for the Prime Minister to raise with the Queen of New Zealand in due course,” it said.

The Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment provides support services for the army such as transport, and hospitality and catering. It also administers and technical and distribution services for fuel, ammunition and electrical and mechanical maintenance for equipment.

Andrew, who denies the lawsuit allegations, has been mostly out of the public eye for the past year, and many organisations distanced themselves from him after he defended his relationship with Epstein in a disastrous 2019 BBC interview. But he had retained his honorary military titles with multiple British regiments.

The two-sentence statement from Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

- with reporting from the Washington Post