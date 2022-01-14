Wanted Marokopa dad on run with three children

Police believe Thomas Phillips is with his three children, Jayda Jin, Maverick and Ember.

Police believe wanted man Thomas Phillips is on the run with his three children.

Phillips, 34, was due to appear in the Te Kūiti District Court at 11am on Wednesday on a single charge of causing wasteful deployment of police personnel and resources in relation to a large-scale search for him and his three children, Jayda Jin, Maverick and Ember, in September.

He failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In a statement to Stuff, Waikato west area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said police are still trying to track him down.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Kiritihere Beach was the last known position of the Phillips family before their disappearance and subsequent reappearance on Wednesday.

“Police continue to make enquiries to establish the whereabouts of Tom Phillips, who we believe is currently with his three children,” Loughrin said.

“While police understand the ongoing interest in this matter, we will not be disclosing the details of the inquiries that are under way.”

Police are receiving useful information from members of public who, after the events of September, are aware of both what Phillips and his children look like.

Phillips went bush with his children for a second time in December, prompting police monitoring but not a search. Stuff understands he has not yet re-emerged.

Tom Lee/Stuff Judge Philip Crayton at Te Kūiti District Court on Wednesday.

In court, Phillips’ lawyer Garth O’Brien appeared via audio-visual link. He confirmed his client had been advised of the court date, but had not been in contact since.

O’Brien also sought leave to withdraw as Phillips’ counsel and Judge Crayton granted this.

After the no-show in court, Stuff visited Phillips’ house in Ōtorohanga. It was closed up, with the gate at the top of the driveway locked.

The police charge against Phillips states that between September 11 and September 30, 2021, “being reckless as to whether wasteful deployment of police resources would result, behaved in a manner that was likely to give rise to serious apprehension for the safety of himself, Jayda Phillips, Ember Phillips and Maverick Phillips, knowing that such apprehension would be groundless.”

The charge comes with a maximum penalty of three months in prison or a fine of up to $2000.