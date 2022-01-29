'I should be dead': He was homeless, in a wheelchair, and living under a bridge

A decade ago Hautapu Toka was homeless and in a wheelchair, living out of a cardboard box under a bridge.

Homeless and sleeping on a cardboard box under a bridge a decade ago, Hautapu Toka, who was born with spina bifida and spends most of his time in a wheelchair, has found solace and healing in music, VICKI ANDERSON writes.

Shoppers carrying brightly-wrapped gifts and bulging bags pass Hautapu Toka as he busks, barefoot, from his wheelchair outside a Christchurch shopping centre.

A decade ago Toka, who calls himself Bob Māori because he loves the musical stylings of Bob Marley, was homeless and sleeping on a cardboard box under a bridge in the central city.

Born with spina bifida, doctors warned his parents he wouldn’t survive.

“When I was born my spine wasn't fully connected like everyone else's. I have had so many operations to make my life easier,” says Toka from his home at a caravan park, which he shares with his parents.

READ MORE:

* Homeless woman killed in car park remembered for cheeky nature and striking blue eyes

* Auckland City Mission spreads Christmas cheer with lunch for hundreds of people

* Auckland man to clock up 325 kilometres with walking frame for homeless charity



“I was born and then taken from my mother and spent my first six months in an incubator. I should be dead, I was supposed to be gone when I was a baby, but I'm still here.

“It is amazing I am still here and doctors are still stunned to this day.”

From the waist down he has had 50 operations. His legs are “pretty much all metal”.

From the waist up he has had “at least 30 operations”.

For the past 13 years he has not slept in a bed because of the constant pain he endures when lying down. He sleeps sitting upright in an old armchair in a narrow space, folded wheelchair at his side, a poster of Bob Marley behind him.

“Most of my problems are with walking, trying to get places. After walking a distance, if I sit down for too long my body starts to seize up on me, and it is hard for me to stand up again,” he says.

“I have to click all my joints together again. That can happen 10 times a day. It is not a life I would wish upon anyone, but it has made me who I am.”

The one constant source of solace in his life is music.

Toka first picked up a guitar as a young boy, inspired by his grandfather, who played the violin.

“I love the old school music. I picked up a guitar and taught myself, trying to replicate the sounds I heard on the radio,” Toka says.

“Music is my peace, music is my pleasure and the only thing that can make me smile today. Once I have music, nothing else matters.”

Growing up with a disability was tough.

“Going to school and having to deal with a disability ... most of my time was spent pretty much by myself,” Toka says.

“Teachers used to laugh at me sometimes. I didn’t have friends at school, only family. When people would laugh at me, judging me for what I had, my disability, fists would fly and my family would help.

RNZ This time a year ago, social services kicked into high gear to rapidly get homeless people off the streets for lockdown. (Video first published March 2021)

“I didn’t want to live. I wanted to die so many times, but I am glad I didn’t.”

During his high school years he switched to home-schooling and found his academic performance improved.

“Then I got sick of staying home, being alone, confined to my room,” he says.

“I shot the gap.”

At 17, he was sleeping on the streets, living out of a cardboard box under a bridge in central Christchurch.

“I got sick of following the rules, really,” he says.

“I chose to live on the street where there were no rules and I made my own rules. My siblings chose to follow me. For a good year I was living in a cardboard box under a bridge. I thought it was cool, but it was dumb, probably one of the stupidest decisions I made.”

At the age of 18, in 2010, he was jailed for two years for his part in an incident where a 14-year-old boy was kidnapped and badly beaten in Kivers Lane, a small alley between Cashel St and Lichfield St.

During sentencing, Judge David Saunders noted his disability and that he had been living on the streets, sleeping on cardboard inside bicycle cages near the Bus Exchange.

His sentence was reduced because of his medical issues, his early guilty pleas, and the fact that he had played a lesser role in the crime. Judge Saunders considered a home detention sentence, but the family's address was ruled unsuitable.

“I'd never go back there, living on the streets. I did a stint in prison, got out of that. Been clean from the system for the last 10 years now,” Toka says.

“The past couple of years I moved in with my mum and dad, I wouldn't be anywhere else. I like being home. There's no better place to be.”

He did a course at Ara in 2013 and became a certified brick and block layer.

“All eight of us on the course passed but as soon as they saw me in my wheelchair they looked right past me at all the other bros, and they got hired.”

Adrian Boot The late Bob Marley is one of Toka’s musical inspirations, which is why he calls himself Bob Māori.

He decided to make a living through music.

Treating busking as a job, he buses barefoot in his wheelchair to perform around the city, using his only real possession, his guitar.

Over the past 18 months, Stuff has followed his life.

When he sits outside The Warehouse in Hornby or on the streets of New Brighton, Toka sings songs of poverty, freedom and sunshine.

Some see only his bare feet and upturned hat full of coins outside their premises and quickly move him on, but most respond kindly.

“I applied for jobs but because of the disability no-one would hire me, so I chose to make my own job,” he says. “I picked up a guitar and went busking. Music pays my bills, power, rent and I fill the cupboards up, making sure we don't starve.

“When I run out of money I pick up my guitar and I go for a jam.”

A video of him busking has had more than 40,000 views online.

He has written some original songs and hopes to record them.

“I’d love a job. Anything that works with my disability, like computer work. If I had the chance I'd like to be a mechanic, that would be my ideal job, something I can do with my hands where I don't have to stand around because that hurts too much.”

Toka’s happy place is found in the voices of Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong and Bob Marley.

“I only play music that I can relate to,’’ he says, tuning his guitar. “I like listening to their stories. That’s what music did for me, it got my attention because of their stories.

“They were telling their truth, that’s the reason why I sing it today.”