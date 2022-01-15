Underwater and paralysed: Father of five suffers spinal injury while boogie boarding with kids

Cain Hamer suffered spinal injuries while boogie boarding at a beach in the Wairarapa on January 2.

Face down in the water, Cain Hamer was conscious but paralysed, unable to call for help.

“I was just thinking, ‘this is it’,” he said.

Moments earlier the father of five had been riding his boogie board with his kids, before a large wave picked him up and dumped him upside down into the sand.

His neck took the impact of the fall, making a loud cracking sound.

Supplied Cain Hamer spent two days in an induced coma in Christchurch Hospital following the accident.

“I just sort of went limp, and then I came to the surface I was face down, and I couldn't move,” he said. “I kept thinking they're just going to think I'm tricking or something. I was just stuck like that.”

It wasn’t until a second wave picked up him and rolled him onto his back that Hamer was able to breathe again, and started calling for help.

“I just yelled out, ‘hey, guys, this is for real help, help.’ I couldn't hear anything because my ears were under the water.”

Three lifeguards and a member of the public helped pull him from the sea, at Riversdale Beach about 40 kilometres east of Masterton, where he and his family had been swimming between the flags on January 3.

Once on the beach awaiting an ambulance “severe pain” set in, causing his skin to tingle.

Spinal injuries can cause neuropathic pain, which results in abnormal communication between the damaged nerves and the brain.

The brain is thought to misunderstand the signals from the area of the injury, causing feelings of burning, stabbing, or tingling, from areas where there is little to no feeling.

Supplied A photo of the beach taken by Cain Hamer’s partner on the day of the accident.

Two days after the accident, Hamer woke from an induced coma in Christchurch Hospital, where he’d been flown to from Wellington, paralysed from the waist up.

He was told he’d suffered spinal cord edema and was facing a three-month stay in the spinal unit at Burwood Hospital.

“I've stretched my spine, and it's swollen,” he said. “All my nerves, they're sending signals to the wrong places. It's almost like putting the blinkers on, but the window wipers are going.

“[We] got told: ‘we don't know, we can't give you an answer on what you're going to get back.’”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Cain Hamer and his partner, Emma Buick, will now return to the Wairarapa with their children after originally being told Hamer may have to spend three months at Burwood Spinal Unit.

But within 10 days, Hamer was able to gain back most of his movement. He’s been told he can go home but has to undergo surgery in six weeks.

“They were amazed,” he said. “I just kept on trying to move, move, move. I wouldn't allow that, I said I'm not going to be paralysed, I can't be.”

Hamer described the nerve pain experienced during the recovery as “off the Richter scale”.

Even a brush of his arm would cause him to yell out in agony. His recovery had stunned both his family and hospital staff, his partner Emma Buick said.

“Everyone was really shocked and amazed at how fast he did recover, it was incredible,” she said.

“Just over a week ago he was paralysed from the waist up, and now he’s mobile. He's still got a lot of recovery to do, but we were told he was going to be in rehab for three months, and he gets to go home next week, it's amazing,” she said.

Hamer’s fingers still lack movement, and he is working to gain back his grip strength.

“The specialist did say that he will never 100 per cent recover from this,” Buick said.

Riversdale Beach Surf Life Saving Club chairman Dave Rose said three teenage lifeguards, Rocco Thompson, Will Vincent, and Rose Carruthers, came to Hamer’s aid.

“They’re young guards. They’re very skilled in first aid.”

There had been a sandbar prominent on the beach, which had caused waves to rear up as they arrived at shallow water, Rose said.

“The waves rear up, and this gentleman was right at the top of this wave and came down and ended up face down in the water not moving.

google maps Riversdale Beach is about 40km east from Masterton. Cain Hamer was flown by helicopter to Wellington Hospital.

“We’re absolutely thrilled he's making a recovery, it's great news,” he said. “The big thing that we would like to say, like every surf club does say, if that incident happened outside of the flags, then it may well have been a paralysis situation.

“By swimming between the flags we were able to get to him almost immediately.”

Hamer said the accident wouldn’t stop him from going to the beach or boogie boarding with his kids again.

He is thankful for the support of his family, Buick, the lifeguards, and a stranger at the beach, who stayed at his side for over an hour until an ambulance arrived.

“I don't know their names or anything. I'll give you all a box of beers. Well, I owe you more than that, I owe you my life,” he said. “It just wasn't my time to go yet.”