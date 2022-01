Emergency services were called to reports of a person trapped under a truck on Friday evening. (File photo)

A person was trapped underneath a truck in Pōkeno, south of Auckland, on Friday evening.

Police, ambulance and the fire service were all called to the scene on Dean Rd shortly after 6pm, a police spokeswoman said.

The extent of the person’s injuries was not yet known.

WorkSafe had been advised about the incident.

