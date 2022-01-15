Civil defence teams warn people to be prepared in case Cyclone Cody causes 'hazardous conditions'

Fine weather carries on over much of the country until Cody makes a mark. For places in the west and south which Cyclone Cody doesn't impact greatly, fine weather continues into next week as well.

Tropical Cyclone Cody could cause “hazardous conditions” on open water and on beaches on the eastern coast of the North Island over the next two days.

While Tropical Cyclone Cody is tracking further east than previously forecast, MetService and civil defence groups are warning eastern parts of the North Island to be prepared for heavy rain, storm-force winds and very heavy swells.

The remnants of Cody are expected to hit late Sunday and early next week, with MetService warning of heavy rain, strong winds and large waves of up to 7 metres from Northland to Hawke's Bay.

The cyclone remains a deep, intense low pressure system which has an unpredictable path.

John Dent/Supplied Swells could reach between 7-8 metres at sea and 4-5 metres on shore due to cyclone Cody.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said swells could be 7-8 metres offshore becoming 4-5 metres when they reach the coast.

He said significant swells would start on the eastern coast of Northland on Saturday, move to the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty on Sunday and tracking east of Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay on Monday where they would be “very, very heavy”. The waves could reach Wairarapa early next week and perhaps Kaikōura and Marlborough too.

Here is a round up of advice from different regions of New Zealand that could be affected.

Bay of Plenty

Cody's predicted track has shifted eastwards, and its centre is now predicted to hit out at sea, but Bay of Plenty is still in its path, according to the region’s Civil Defence team.

The latest data indicates that waves will rise significantly on Sunday for Bay of Plenty/Te Moana-a-Toi,, then stay very high until Monday.

Waves between 4m and 5m are possible on the coastline, and waves could be up to 7m offshore, causing dangerous conditions both at sea and about the coast.

Coastal inundation is possible on low-lying roads and property near the ocean, especially in Western Bay of Plenty.

Waves of this size have a lot of power and can cause significant rips. A spell of very strong wind and heavy rain is likely on Monday as Cyclone Cody passes overhead.

Gisborne

Cyclone Cody is expected to move near or across to Gisborne on late Sunday or Monday, according to Metservice.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Gisborne from midnight Sunday to midnight Monday.

Strong gales are also in place in Gisborne north of Tokomaru Bay from midnight Sunday to midnight Monday.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence is advising people to be as prepared as possible and keep up to date with the latest warnings.

Emergency manager Ben Green said people should be aware that gale force winds, intense rain and very high seas are likely to affect the whole of the Tairāwhiti coastline from late Sunday.

“Coastal and low-lying areas are most at risk from sea surges and inundation, so it’s important people have a plan in place to manage their family and pets,” Green said in a post on Facebook.

Fiji NDMO Heavy rain hit as Tropical Cyclone Cody passed to the west of Fiji. It caused widespread flooding.

He says cyclones like these are unpredictable, and it's vitally important to keep everyone safe.

“The region is well-prepared for this event and Tairāwhiti Civil Defence is on alert,” Green said. “River levels are being monitored and contractors have undertaken additional cleaning of sewers and stormwater pipes, so we are in a good place ahead of the cyclone.”

He said it was important to check in with family, friends and neighbours to ensure they were safe, particularly those with high medical needs.

Campers and people in coastal communities previously prone to flooding were advised to be prepared and to have a plan in place to manage the likely impacts, he said.

Hawke’s Bay ​

Ian Macdonald​, group controller for Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, said the region's councils and partner agencies had been advised of the situation, though there was still some uncertainty of how and where the system would track.

“At this stage, indications are that [remnants of] Tropical Cyclone Cody will move through Hawke’s Bay within a day or two. This could potentially be a very stormy day, albeit more of a swell and wind event, with rainfall or rain-related flooding less of a concern at this stage. However, forecasts can change.”

He said civil defence teams would keep watch on forecasting and provide advice as it became available.

Napier City Council crews were cleaning grates, screens and sumps, and clearing pumps and outfalls ahead of expected heavy rainfall, a spokesperson said.

Vonetta Vithal Flooding in Nadi, Fiji on Monday, January 10, 2022, as a result of heavy rain linked to Tropical Cyclone Cody.

Thames-Coromandel

Thames-Coromandel Council’s Emergency Management Team is advising everyone to plan and be in a safe place by late afternoon on Sunday with supplies to last for 24 hours, including provisions if power is out for some time.

Campervans and motorhomes need to move away from the coast for the next two days and park up at two safe locations; the Mercury Bay Sports Park in Whitianga, or the Shoppers carpark next to Goldfields Mall in Thames.

Beach access to Cathedral Cove may be restricted due to increased swell from the approaching cyclone. Rangers will make decision on access on a day-by-day basis.

"Travelling during the storm will likely be hazardous. Err on the side of caution and be in a safe place by Sunday evening,” said emergency management manager Garry Towler said.