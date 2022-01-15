Fine start to week for rest of Aotearoa, as North Island's east coast prepares for Cyclone Cody

With wild weather linked to tropical cyclone on cards for some Kiwis, sunny days are ahead for others. (FIle Photo.)

With Tropical Cyclone Cody due to make its impact felt along the North Island’s east coast in coming days, the rest of Aotearoa can expect reasonably fine and settled weather for the most part.

MetService and civil defence groups have already issued warnings for eastern parts of the North Island to be prepared for heavy rain, gale force winds and big swells.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Gisborne and the Wairoa district from 3am on Monday to 12am Tuesday.

A strong wind watch is also in place for the Bay of Plenty, east of Whakatāne and Gisborne, north of Tolaga Bay, between the hours of 2am on Monday until 12am Tuesday.

The MetService extended forecast for the rest of New Zealand for the start of the week is for mainly fine weather, with the chance of showers, as well as rain on the horizon for some areas.

With wild weather predicted in the east of the North Island on Monday, the rest of the motu is in for fine weather, with hot spells likely in Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

The South Island is also on track for good weather, with only showers on the cards in Fiordland and Stewart Island, and isolated showers in the ranges north of Mt Cook, as well as in the Canterbury high country and Southern Lakes.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF An umbrella might need to be handy for some holidaymakers by Wednesday, drizzle and rain forecast for parts of Aotearoa. (File Photo.)

A similar forecast on Tuesday sees the fine weather continue for much of the North Island, as rain clears on the east coast.

Rain is on the way for Fiordland, with some afternoon and evening showers likely in the ranges, but otherwise it will be fine in other areas of Te Wai Pounamu.

By the middle of the week, MetService said the conditions in the North Island will be partly cloudy, with drizzle forecast for Te Papakura o Taranaki (Egmont National Park) as well in Horowhenua and along the Kāpiti coast.

Rain develops for most areas of the South Island, with heavy falls possible in the west, but Nelson and inland Marlborough will stay dry.