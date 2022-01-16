Tonga volcano: Leader issues misinformation warning as overseas community scrambles for news from home

Wesley Methodist Church in Wellington minister Simote Taungā speaks to Stuff about the Tongan tsunami.

A Tongan leader is calling on Tongans overseas to be careful about the spread of misinformation as communication remains an issue a day after volcano eruptions triggered a tsunami on Saturday.

Pakilau Manase Lua said communication was sporadic from Tonga – he’s managed to get in touch with family through social media, but the phone lines were still down.

And, as Tongans struggle to get news from loved ones, he’s already heard of a video circulating online and incorrectly being passed off as footage from Tonga.

“It’s a hit-and-miss right now, that’s a huge problem we’re facing, communication,” Lua said.

@ConsulateKoT/Twitter An image shared on social media by the Consulate of the Kingdom of Tonga.

Lua, the chairman of the Pacific Leadership Forum in Auckland, said he understands there may be anxiety and fear in his community because of the lack of communication on the ground.

“We just need to stay calm and make sure we wait on credible information from credible sources, because misinformation won’t help anyone and will only create further panic.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF “It’s a hit-and-miss right now, that’s a huge problem we’re facing, communication,” says Pakilau Manase Lua, the chairman of the Pacific Leadership Forum in Auckland.

Lua said a video that was circulated on social media after the tsunami hit on Saturday night was a perfect example of how many would try and take advantage of the situation for clicks.

The video showed large tidal waves coming onto the shore in Indonesia, and was being passed off as from Tonga.

“We just need to be careful, that we’re sharing the right things. It’s tough not having contact from our families back home.”

Southern Cross Cable Network was able to confirm contact with a communications centre in Tonga, which was working to restore internet and phone links to the island.

Sales director Craige Sloots said they received a brief update from Fintel, their telecommunication partner in Fiji, which had managed to get in contact with Tonga, via mobile phone company Digicel.

Work was underway to “reset submarine line terminal equipment to try and get communications restored”.

Tafakula Vaiangina / Facebook One local captured the impact of the Tonga tsunami waves live, in a video they streamed on Facebook.

Meanwhile, thousands of Tongan members of the Methodist Church in New Zealand have joined a day of prayer as they wait for news from tsunami-hit Tonga.

Reverend Kalolo Fihaki, superintendent of the church’s Tongan synod, said the church had experience in providing aid and was ready to respond when needed.

“We are keen to work in with the New Zealand government, and we will collect from within the community. We are waiting to here what the damage is, and what the people need,” Fihaki said.

Fihaki said prayer was the only thing they could do to keep the community calm while there was no communication with Tonga.

“People are so worried - we just feel helpless at the moment with our loved ones in Tonga.”

Fihaki said there had been some word from the islands before power and communications were cut last night.

“It seems it is not just the big island, but quite a few islands have been covered with water.”

He said experience from hurricanes suggested fresh water would be the most urgent need, and food crops and plantations may also have been damaged.

“At the moment we can only wait and pray.”