One dead after Otago glider crash

A person has died after a glider crashed at Mt St Cuthbert near Omarama in Otago. (File photo of a glider).

A person has died following a glider crash in Otago.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Mt St Cuthbert, near Omarama, at about 2.15pm on Monday.

A rescue helicopter crew were able to initially confirm the fatality.

Police travelled to the crash site by four-wheel-drive vehicle, and it was hoped the body could be recovered on Monday evening.

READ MORE:

* Friends pay tribute to 'grandfather' of gliding community after microlight crash

* Man who died in light plane crash in Waitaki 'enormously skilled' pilot

* Glider flights on trial



The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been advised.

Steve Wallace, president of Gliding New Zealand, said gliding fatalities are on average a “one in three-year event”.

“It's something we work hard on in conjunction with the CAA and it's been trending down, I guess as we get better in terms of training and safety,” he said.

Gliding New Zealand has about 700 members who take 15,000 to 20,000 flights each year.

Gliders are typically towed into the air by a plane, but they can also be launched from the ground by a winch.

Mt St Cuthbert is a “world-renowned” location for gliding, but it also presents challenges for pilots, said Wallace, who has been flying gliders for 32 years.

“You used to get a lot of international pilots coming and flying from there.

“It would present what we call quite strong or energetic conditions, but that's the very reason why people go there.”