Dozens of Southland pools fail safety test

Dozens of private pools in the Southland district have failed safety inspections, putting the lives of children at risk.

The council’s building solutions manager Julie Conradi said 90 per cent, [146] of the 162 known pools, spas and hot tubs in the district had initially failed to pass or comply with the building act and code on their first inspection.

However, through education and re-inspections, that number had been reduced to 86 [53 per cent] which was still “far too high”.

The compliance team would continue working with property owners to ensure all pools in the district were compliant.

The council’s building compliance team leader Simon Tonkin said people thought tragedy would never happen to them.

‘’But kids love water. It’s a big attraction for them, and as we know it can lead to disaster. We’re saying that owners need to do all they can to protect children from becoming another sad statistic.”

Gates on pool fences had been the main point of failure, Tonkin said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland District Council building compliance team leader Simon Tonkin says gates on pool fences have been the main point of failure during pool inspections.

To be effective in protecting children, gates had to be self-closing and latch properly when released gently from any open position. The latch must be at least 1500mm above ground level.

Compliance team member Adam Grice said the highest cause of drowning deaths for children under five was in domestic pools.

In 1987, before legislation was introduced, 30 kids under five drowned every year and more than 100 were hospitalised. “Now it’s an average of two children drowned per year and 10 hospitalised.”

Conradi said the council had made pool safety one of the key priorities for its compliance team, with child safety the key.

All residential pools are required to comply with the building act and building code for barriers and/or fences, or height of pool walls, to prevent children under 5-years-old from accessing the water and putting themselves in harm’s way.