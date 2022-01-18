Covid-19: Police extend vaccine mandate policy to all employees

Stuff's Whole Truth project has published more than 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (English subtitles)

All police employees will now be required to be vaccinated under a policy announced today.

Additionally, all contractors, volunteers, suppliers and new employees, who enter police sites will need to have had their first dose by February 11, and second by March 11, under the new policy.

The mandate does not cover anyone visiting a police station or police site to access essential police services, such as front-counter services, or people brought to a station as victims and witnesses of crime.

People held in police custody suites are also exempt from the policy.

It comes as a mandate for all police officers, the Police Vaccination Order, came into effect on Monday, requiring all constabulary staff, authorised officers and recruits to have had at least one dose.

The majority of police staff, 10,510 out of about 14,000 employees were covered by this order. Of that group, 98.38 per cent had received at least their first dose, meaning about 171 staff had not complied with the mandate, police confirmed.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff All police employees will need to have had at least one vaccine by February 11. (File photo).

Vaccination rates across the organisation were already high – 96 per cent of all staff having received at least one dose and 94 per cent two doses.

Deputy Police Commissioner of leadership and capability, Tania Kura, said police were committed to ensuring its staff and the people it engaged with were safe.

“Vaccination is the best defence against Covid-19 and its variations.

“Our frontline staff work in close proximity with police employees and this policy will provide safety for our employees while reinforcing the safety of our frontline staff and of our communities,” Kura said.

The new policy was approved by police’s executive leadership team yesterday and followed a consultation period with staff in December and feedback from the Police Association and the Police Managers’ Guild.

Ahead of the February 11 deadline, police would be communicating with staff affected and encouraging those who were yet to be vaccinated to get their first dose.