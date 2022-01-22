'Teeth expert' finds dentures five days after owner loses them in the sea

Ricki-lei Wells was relieved and happy "teeth expert" Jay van der Reijden found the dentures she lost at a Nelson beach.

Jay van der Reijden had just finished her morning swim at Tāhunanui Beach.

She was exploring the tide line near Rocks Rd around 11.30am when her brain noticed something strange.

“My brain just went ‘teeth!’ - and then, wait, you can’t have teeth on the beach.”

It was then van der Reijden noticed the back molars of a pair of dentures peeking out at her from a pile of seaweed.

Jay van der Reijden The dentures Jay van der Reijden found on Tāhunanui Beach near Rocks Rd on Monday, January 17.

After seeing the dentures, Jay had a good laugh at the sight – and also the coincidence.

Van der Reijden is a dental anthropologist or “teeth specialist.” With a masters in human skeletal and dental anthropology, she specialises in teeth that have been altered for cultural aesthetic reasons.

Currently, van der Reijden is completing her PhD while working as a consultant.

Because van der Reijden is so often around images of teeth, her brain recognised the dentures before she had consciously even understood what she was seeing, she said.

She doubted a normal beach goer would have even seen the molars in the first place.

Because of her qualification, van der Reijden could guess the rough age and gender of the denture’s owner.

“The size of the teeth and mouth meant they were probably for a female.

“The way they had made the teeth’s biting edges showed they belonged to a young person.”

Jay van der Reijden Jay van der Reijden is a dental anthropologist with a masters in human skeletal and dental anthropology.

Van der Reijden said the dentures were very well-made, and were for the top of someone’s mouth. They were obviously expensive, with the woman guessing they had cost around $1500.

She desperately wanted to return them to their owner, who she hoped wasn’t a tourist.

Jay contacted Stuff asking them to write a story in an attempt to reach the person whom the missing dentures belonged to.

Stuff had already been in contact with Ricki-lei Wells, 34, who had posted on Facebook that she had lost her dentures while swimming in Tāhunanui Beach on Wednesday, January 11.

This was five days before van der Reijden found the dentures on the beach.

On Wednesday, Wells had been searching for a frisbee that had been thrown into the ocean.

As Wells and her daughter waded, giggling, through the water, Wells’ dentures fell out from the top of her mouth and into the ocean.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Ricki-lei Wells on Sunday, four days after losing her dentures at Tāhunanui Beach.

Wells grabbed for them. Her fingers had just touched them when a large wave bowled her over. When she resurfaced, the dentures were gone, she said.

Despite a few people helping her look, they had no luck finding them.

Wells had posted on Facebook asking people to keep an eye out for her dentures, and had received some “hilarious” responses – many of them of aquatic animals with fake teeth in their mouths – but no one had seen not an eyetooth nor a molar of her missing dentures.

When Stuff spoke to Wells on Sunday, Wells said she was praying that she would find them, but was starting to think they weren’t coming back.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Ricki-Lei Wells was delighted to be reunited with her dentures after losing them in the surf at Tahunanui Beach.

Wells has had dentures for over three years.She was forced to wait 11 months to get them, which was a serious blow to her confidence and left her feeling depressed.

“My self-esteem was so low, I could hardly leave the house.

“It not only affected me, it affected everyone else too.

“I feel like I look like an 87-year-old woman.”

Stuff quickly put van der Reijden in touch with Wells, who was overjoyed to hear her missing dentures had been found.

The women met the same day, with Wells exchanging a bouquet of roses for her dentures.

“They’re definitely mine!” she said.

After thanking van der Reijden, Wells headed back home.

She wanted to give her teeth a good clean before putting them back in - and to surprise her kids when they came home.