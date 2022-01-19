Paddle board becomes makeshift stretcher after woman falls 10m on to boulders

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crew train using the Hi-Line technique and winch with Abel Tasman Sea Shuttle vessel Innovator in Tasman Bay, near Abel Tasman National Park.

A paddle board became a makeshift stretcher after a woman fell about 10 metres on to boulders, suffering serious injuries.

The GCH Aviation Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was on its way back from a job in Okiwi Bay when it was called to the accident at Kaka Point Historic Reserve, near Kaiteriteri Beach, after a group of children witnessed the woman fall and raised the alarm.

Helicopter pilot said Colby Tyrrell said it was a “pretty significant fall”.

Supplied/Nelson Mail The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter hovers with one skid touching a boulder below the Kaka Point Reserve, near Kaiteriteri, while a St John Intensive Care Paramedic climbs out of the chopper.

“She’s tumbled 10m worth of slope, and was pretty sick by the time she got to the bottom. She was in a bit of pain.”

READ MORE:

* Critically injured man flown to hospital from Motueka

* 'Significant' injury for motorcyclist forced off the road to avoid traffic

* Patient winched off fishing boat in daring sea rescue



Several people in the area had gone to her aid, including local Fire and Emergency and St John personnel.

ANDY MACDONALD/Nelson Mail The woman had fallen about 10m down onto boulders at Kaka Point, at the end of Kaiteriteri Beach in Tasman district. (File photo)

They were using a paddle board as a stretcher to try and get her around the rocks to the nearby beach when the chopper arrived, he said.

“It was quite a dynamic situation.”

Because the helicopter could not land near the woman, they instead put one skid onto the rocks to offload St John Intensive Care Paramedic, Greg Scott, who made his way across the boulders to help the woman.

Members of the public and Fire and Emergency personnel then carried the woman up the hill to the reserve where the chopper had landed.

“It was quite neat. There was a lot of people come to lend a hand,” Tyrrell said.

The woman was flown to Nelson Hospital in a serious condition.