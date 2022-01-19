Suburban rehab facility for violent offenders declined resource consent

This property at 14 Bristol St was purchased by Kāinga Ora for use by the Department of Corrections. (File photo)

Plans to house violent offenders at a rehabilitation facility in a dense Christchurch suburb look to have failed following objections from the local community.

The Department of Corrections wanted to run a four-month anti-violence programme for up to 12 men deemed to have a high risk of reoffending at 14 Bristol St in St Albans, a residential medium-density area.

But a bid to get the appropriate resource consent has failed. It was declined this week by two independent commissioners who said the property was not suitable for the proposed programme.

Corrections has the option to appeal against the judgment.

The commissioners, Anthony Hughes-Johnson, QC, and Ken Lawn said the property had an uncomfortable relationship with surrounding neighbours, and had reservations about privacy.

“The applicant has not satisfied us that this is an appropriate site for such a facility,” they wrote.

STACY SQUIRES Corrections' proposal to put an offenders' rehab facility on Bristol St in St Albans, Christchurch, has nearby residents worried and scared. (Video first published February 2021).

The property has 24 bedrooms as it was previously used as accommodation for people with cerebral palsy.

The commissioners noted residents had expressed genuine fears and concern about the programme. Many said it would make them feel unsafe.

Although the likely effects on residents would be less than anticipated, they were not insignificant.

Declining the consent was not an easy decision, the commissioners said, and they believed the proposed programme was worthy and would achieve worthwhile results.

The Bristol St programme has faced backlash since it was first publicly revealed in November 2020.

During public consultation it received 187 submissions, of which only 19, about 10 per cent, were in favour. Among those in support were three clinical psychologists.

Those against the proposed programme included the nearby St Margaret’s College and Rehua Marae.

Steven Walton/Stuff The proposed anti-violence programme at 14 Bristol St has gone through a publicly-notified resource consent application.

During public hearings, correctional psychology professor Devon Polaschek said the proposed Bristol St programme was well overdue in New Zealand.

Polaschek said she had interviewed men who had completed the Tai Aroha violence prevention programme in Hamilton, which is what the Bristol St proposal was modelled on, who spoke of “profound changes” in their lives after finishing Tai Aroha.

Polaschek said the risk posed to the neighbourhood by the programme was minimal.

Participants would have been electronically monitored, watched by CCTV, and supervised by Corrections staff.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The property is located in St Albans and surrounding properties are medium-density housing.

Baden Ewart, a spokesman for the incorporated society of residents who opposed the proposal, said the commissioners’ decision was carefully considered.

It showed they had listened to residents, he said, adding: “They heard what we had to say.

“Many of the people who participated in the process will be relieved at the decision. There’s a lot of folk who live alone who were quite anxious about this.”

Ewart said the incorporated society of residents had a mailing list of about 120, and many had invested considerable time and energy.

The society employed a barrister and planner and obtained advice from a consultant during the consent process.

Residents contributed substantial funds, likely over $60,000 in total, to fund those advisers, he added.

Corrections hs been approached for comment.