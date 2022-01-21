The undersea volcano northeast of New Zealand that may have caused a 'significant' tsunami 6300 years ago

Niwa's climate stations recorded a brief spike in air pressure as the atmospheric shock wave from Tonga's volcanic eruption pulsed across New Zealand.

While understanding of tsunami resulting from undersea volcanic eruptions may be limited, as highlighted by the disaster in Tonga, research has shown an eruption in a submarine volcano northeast of New Zealand may have caused a major tsunami 63 centuries ago.

The eruption was in the Macauley Caldera, about 1000km northeast of Auckland, which is part of the undersea Kermadec-Tonga volcanic arc that stretches about 2500km to the northeast of New Zealand.

There was a large eruption at the caldera, which was about 10km in diameter, roughly the size of Wellington Harbour, about 6300 years ago, GNS Science research geologist Cornel de Ronde said.

Tonga Geological Services The volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai also erupted the day before the massive event last Saturday that was followed by a tsunami.

“It is not known if a major tsunami was produced but almost certainly there was,” he said. Very large sand waves hundreds of metres high radiated out from the caldera on the seafloor, likely created by the collapse of a huge eruption column that fell back to the sea.

“If this was indeed the case, it would have formed a significant tsunami,” de Ronde said.

GNS tsunami scientist Xiaoming Wang said that before the tsunami that followed the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano last Saturday, the only documented observations of a tsunami following an eruption were related to the 1883 Krakatau volcano eruption in Indonesia.

CONSULATE OF THE KINGDOM OF TONGA/TWITTER The aftermath of the eruption. The volcano, located about 30 kilometres from the Tongan island of Fonuafo'ou, sent plumes of ash and rock to neighbouring islands and triggered a tsunami.

That tsunami was observed at many locations around Aotearoa New Zealand, he said.

Previous studies have also uncovered one or possibly two paleo-tsunami events in the Bay of Plenty and eastern Coromandel that may be associated with the eruption and/or collapse of the Healy Caldera in the Tonga-Kermadec arc around AD 1302-1435.

Limited knowledge was available to understand tsunamigenic capabilities of New Zealand’s offshore volcanoes, Wang said. The tsunami impact of the Tongan eruption underscored the importance of current and future research into New Zealand’s risk from volcanic-source tsunami.

De Ronde said there were about 30 major and many minor (about the size of Mt Eden) volcanoes along the Kermadec Arc, effectively within New Zealand’s territory. Another 20 or so were in Tongan territory along the Tongan Arc.

The volcanoes in the arc could be as large as Ruapehu, or larger, and were generally spaced about 30km apart. A few poked their tops above sea level, but otherwise the depths of their summits ranged between about 120 metres to 1500m, de Ronde said.

About 5 per cent of the volcanoes along the Kermadec Arc were volcanically active, including Monowai, Havre and Rumble III), with about another 75 per cent hydrothermally active, meaning they had hot springs on them.

Marian Kupu/Broadcom Broadcasting via AP There is major damage next to the coastline.

Most of the volcanoes in the arc were too deep for their underwater eruptions to have any effect on the surface and were very unlikely to create a tsunami, although Monowai and Rumble III were relatively shallow.

Volcanoes in the arc were formed as a consequence of subduction, where the tectonic Pacific Plate in the east dived beneath the Australian Plate to the west, de Ronde said.

The subducting Pacific Plate melted at depth, say 200km, and the magmas produced rose through the overlying Australian Plate, forming the volcanoes of the Kermadec-Tonga arc on the seafloor. The volcanoes effectively represented focal points where heat from the Earth’s mantle was released.

UNOSAT/SUPPLIED Satellite images of Tonga have shown some of the damage caused by the eruption and tsunami.

With support from international colleagues, GNS had been investigating the volcanic features of the Kermadec Arc since the late 1990s.

Wang, who is chair of the New Zealand Tsunami Experts Panel, said understanding the mechanism behind tsunami resulting from eruptions was much more complicated than for tsunami resulting from earthquakes.

An undersea volcano could generate a tsunami in multiple ways, such as an eruption/explosion, flank failure, caldera collapse, pyroclastic flow, shockwave/pressure waves from the eruption or a combination. “These source mechanisms are far less well understood than earthquake sources,” he said.

Dr Fakaâiloatonga Taumoefolau/Twitter Tsunami waves in Tonga following Saturday's violent volcanic eruption.

Research was being carried out in New Zealand and overseas to improve understanding of volcanic tsunami and their potentially severe impact.

A project jointly led by NIWA, GNS and the University of Auckland had involved using physical experiments and computer simulations for the past three years, to understand how tsunamis were generated by undersea volcanic eruptions.

Recently, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) awarded $13.3M to a cross-organisation research team, led by GNS volcano geophysicist Dr Craig Miller, for a five-year research programme that aimed to unravel the dynamics of volcanic islands Tuhua/Mayor Island and Whakaari / White Island.

The latter had a distance to the coast of Bay of Plenty comparable to that of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano to the main Tongan island of Tongatapu, Wang said.

Jeroen Jongejans/Supplied Some of the damage at Tutukaka Marina after the tsunami generated in Tonga reached New Zealand.

That research would greatly improve the understanding of those offshore volcanoes, and the ability to quantify and improve forecasts of multiple hazards, including their capacity to generate tsunami.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcanic tsunami surprised many researchers by its far-reaching impact. Research groups around the world were trying to understand why its eruption triggered a global tsunami, Wang said.

Good international instrumental records and tsunami observations from the event would provide valuable insight to the source mechanisms of volcanic-source tsunami and greatly improve the understanding of volcanic-source tsunami risk.

Shortly after the disaster on Tonga, GNS earthquake and tsunami duty officer Jonathan Hanson said it was likely that an earlier eruption, the day before the massive eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai that led to the tsunami, blew away part of the volcano above water. As a result, water flowed into the extremely hot vent.

That meant the major eruption last Saturday evening initially happened underwater and exploded through the ocean, causing the tsunami. A few other potential mechanisms could also have contributed.