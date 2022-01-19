Police officer reprimanded after sending sexually explicit images to colleagues

All allegations against a Wellington police officer were upheld after he sent sexually explicit photos and text messages. (File photo).

A Wellington police officer made three colleagues feel vulnerable, uncomfortable and sexually objectified after he sent them sexually explicit photos and text messages.

A police investigation into the officer’s sexual harassment, which was overseen by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), found all allegations made against the male officer were upheld.

An IPCA finding into the matter, released on Monday, stated the officer received an “appropriate sanction” but didn’t state what the sanction was.

Previously, police have declined to comment on what employment sanctions are, citing privacy reasons.

The investigation involved allegations the “officer behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner”.

“It was alleged the officer sent sexually explicit images and texts, which made his co-workers feel vulnerable, uncomfortable, and sexually objectified,” the finding said.

The finding said police completed a “thorough” employment investigation into the matter and the IPCA agreed with the outcome of the investigation.