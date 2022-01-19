Critics attack Government's MIQ closure as 'futile', 'devastating'

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government will not release more MIQ rooms until a decision has been made on border reopening.

Critics have attacked the Government’s decision to shut New Zealand’s borders by postponing any new releases of MIQ rooms – and are calling for clarity on when the country will reopen again.

The January 20 allocation of MIQ rooms – understood to be for March and April – was postponed on Tuesday night.

The Government will not release any more MIQ rooms until the Cabinet has made a decision on reopening New Zealand’s border, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Grounded Kiwis said shutting borders is a “blunt instrument”, while opposition MPs called it a “futile” approach, delivered through

Hipkins on Wednesday said pausing the next allocation of managed isolation rooms for those entering the country was a “temporary position” while MIQ was under “extreme pressure” from those returning with the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

But he said the pause extended until a decision had been made on border reopening.

“No decisions have been made on the date, sequence and conditions for the border reopening and Cabinet will consider options within the next couple of weeks based on the most up-to-date advice,” he said in a statement. “Until then, we are not in a position to release more MIQ rooms.“

The focus will be on getting booster rates up and immunising as many 5 to 11 year-olds as possible before the Omicron strain takes hold in the community, Hipkins said.

“There are no easy calls when managing COVID-19 and the Government recognises that while this is temporary, it will be disruptive and stressful for a number of people,” he said.

But a spokesman for Grounded Kiwis, a group of New Zealanders stuck abroad, said shutting borders was a “blunt instrument” to deal with the pandemic – an initial response which was no longer sustainable.

“We shouldn’t be using the same response two years ago, to manage this virus, it’s a temporary measure at best and a blunt instrument, it’s time there was a much more nuanced approach,” Martin Newell of Grounded Kiwis said.

He said many understood measures needed to be taken to deal with Omicron, but New Zealanders were dealing with a “disappointing” and “devastating” decision, which had no end in sight.

“They’ve had effectively a closing of the New Zealand border.”

Newell said if the motivation was to curb the risk of Omicron, it was “bizarre” the Government had paused the room release for March and April, but were allowing returnees for the next six weeks.

Grounded Kiwis currently has legal action underway with the Government, over the design and operation of its MIQ system. That hearing has been delayed for procedural matters until and will now be heard by the High Court on 14 and 15 February 2022.

ACT Party leader David Seymour said it was “futile” to stop New Zealanders, and Omicron, from entering the country.

"It's going to be out, and I'll take a bet with you, it'll be out by the end of February. We'll have to be so lucky for that not to happen."

He did not think the benefit of delaying Omicron in the short-term outweighed the costs of people being stuck overseas and industries dependent on open borders.

Seymour called for self-isolation for people entering the country and criticised the move to delaying this for those returning from Australia.

The Government said in November fully vaccinated New Zealand citizens and residents from Australia could return without MIQ from January 17, and those citizens and residents from all other countries from February 14. It was decided that April 30 would be the date to reopen borders to vaccinate foreign nationals. It is not clear whether this is still the case.

Leading epidemiologists, such as Michael Baker, have recommended tightening border restrictions in the face of Omicron.

In a statement, Covid-19 Response Spokesperson Chris Bishop called for clarity on border reopening plans – saying the sooner that MIQ could end, the better.

He criticised the Government’s handling of the decision.

“The Government has basically closed the border without so much as a Ministerial press release.

“Instead, a million Kiwis found out there would be no more MIQ room releases through a message posted on the MIQ website and Tweeted late at night by the MBIE account,” Bishop said.

The head of MIQ, Chris Bunny, said in a statement Tuesday night that there had been a tenfold increase in positive Covid-19 cases at the border compared with December. The seven-day rolling average of border cases was 33.

On Tuesday, 30 new cases of Covid-19 were detected at the border, and 14 new community cases.

A household contact of the managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) worker with Omicron tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. They were already in isolation.

The large increase of Omicron cases at the border meant more rooms were needed for quarantine, Bunny’s statement said. Community cases of Covid-19 can also come into MIQ.

“We are constantly assessing the needs of the people coming into the MIQ system, which means at times we may need to convert managed isolation facilities to quarantine facilities. This means a further reduction in managed isolation rooms.”

Furthermore, the decision just before Christmas to lengthen stays in MIQ from seven to 10 days had cut the number of rooms available by a third.