Alleged death threat not linked to disappearance of French teen Eloi Rolland – police

On March 7, 2020, Eloi Rolland went missing without a trace. These are his last known locations.

Police investigated a death threat allegedly made against missing French teenager Eloi Rolland, but found it was not linked to his disappearance.

Without explanation, Rolland, aged 18 at the time, left his host family’s home on Auckland’s North Shore on the evening of March 6, 2020.

It is not known where Rolland spent the night, but he boarded a train at Britomart station in the CBD about 6.30am the next day, shortly after updating the cover photo on one of his two Facebook accounts to an image of a near-black rectangle.

He exited the train in New Lynn, where CCTV cameras spotted him walking south down Fruitvale Rd about 7.30am.

Cellphone data put Rolland in the vicinity of the Piha Rd and Scenic Drive intersection about 9.18am, where police believe he walked.

David K Shields/Supplied Eloi Jean Rolland has been missing from Auckland since March 2020.

He has not been seen since, despite extensive searches spanning 1600 hours by police and volunteers.

In a statement, Waitematā police inspector Callum McNeill said Rolland’s disappearance remained an active investigation.

McNeill confirmed that police had a copy of a video where Rolland described a former manager who had been “wanting to kill him”.

Auckland Transport/Supplied One of the last confirmed sightings of Rolland at the Fruitvale Rd train station in New Lynn.

The incident took place at a central Auckland city hotel in February 2020, the month before Rolland went missing.

McNeill said the person who allegedly made the threat had been interviewed, as well as their employers.

“There is nothing which links this incident to his disappearance.”

Rolland had Headquarters bar and restaurant and Suppremo Hospitality Solutions listed as jobs on one of his Facebook pages.

Headquarters owner Leo Molloy, who previously spoke about his “grave concerns” for Rolland’s mental wellbeing, and a manager at Suppremo Hospitality Solutions both told Stuff they were unaware of the threat and had not been spoken to by police about it.

Rolland arrived in New Zealand from Montpellier, France to study English in September 2019.

He planned on returning to France later in March 2020 and had secured a place at the Universite de Toulouse III, where he planned to study engineering.

Before his disappearance, Rolland told his family he wished to visit Piha again, as he had done with friends.

Rolland’s sister, Aurore Rolland, previously told Stuff she did not believe her brother had any suicidal intent, and that his disappearance was “very out of character”.

Rolland’s parents have been unable to travel to New Zealand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anyone who knows of Rolland's whereabouts should contact Waitematā Police on 09 488 9764, anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or phone 105, quoting file number 200310/8987.