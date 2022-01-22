Resurrected mast branded as 'Christian symbolism by stealth'

Stuff reporter Lee Kenny investigates the illuminating cross on the top of Cave Rock or Tuawera.

A Christchurch seaside suburb is divided over an illuminated nautical mast, which some say resembles a Christian cross and is insensitive.

The signal mast was erected on Cave Rock in Sumner in 1864 and was used to alert ships of dangerous conditions. It was first lit up in the 1930s.

It has not been illuminated since the 2011 earthquake, but members of Sumner-Redcliffs Historical Society and Sumner Community Residents’ Association successfully lobbied for it to once again light up the sky.

But not everyone has welcomed the decision. The lights do not extend the entire width of the mast’s horizontal beam, and one resident said the proportions make it look like a glowing cross.

Supplied The solar-powered lights were installed after a successful campaign by members of Sumner-Redcliffs Historical Society and Sumner Community Residents Association.

Jamie Lewis said it’s “Christian symbolism by stealth”.

“It's a perfectly proportioned Christian cross on a navigational signal mast,” he said.

“I understand that there is a real Anglican history in Sumner, but we live in different times now. That cross is not inclusive. We all know what that cross means to a lot of people, and it's divisive.”

Instead of being permanently illuminated, he said it should only be lit during Christmas and Easter.

“By all means celebrate your faith in the church but not on a landmark such as Tuawera (Cave Rock).”

Another resident, Victoria Harlen, described the illuminated mast as “imposing” and “in your face”.

“Christchurch and Sumner is a very different place to what it would’ve been years ago because a lot of the people who live here are from other countries, a lot of different nationalities, different religions,” she said.

“I don’t feel it’s appropriate because we are a very secular country as well as a really diverse suburb, but in the wake of the shooting it feels really insensitive.

“To have this great big Christian cross on top of Cave Rock, which was a signalling mast for colonisers coming in, it’s just insensitive on so many levels.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A nautical mast was erected on top of Cave Rock, Sumner, in 1864.

She knew of neighbours who were of a different religious background who “really struggled” with the cross being lit up but who didn't want to speak up.

“It’s the voice of the people who can’t speak up that I worry about.”

Lewis would be “totally fine” if the lights were extended the full length and width of the cross, so it no longer looked like a Christian symbol.

The lights were switched on before Christmas, but permission was granted for them to be installed in 2019, following public consultation.

Debate was sparked in January when a post on the Sumner Facebook page said “it’s a cross, not a sail”. It attracted almost 300 comments.

Toni Pengelly, of the Sumner-Redcliffs Historical Society, disagreed it resembled a cross.

“I most definitely do not think the mast is a Christian symbol,” she said.

“As an ex-teacher of history and volunteer at the Sumner-Redcliffs Historic Society, I have clearly a keen interest in history.”

Pengelly could see “that some may interpret (it) as a cross” but said the mast structure was established as a nautical signalling device more than 150 years ago.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Cave Rock is a prominent landmark on Sumner beach.

“We used this same structure upon which to install the lighting. We changed nothing. If you look at the 1937 and 1987 photos you will see the lighting pattern is identical.”

Despite “the few detractors on the FB thread” the lights had been welcomed by the community, she said.

“(From) the number of likes and loves, which is over 400, plus the personal thanks, messages and cards, I think the majority of Sumner residents love having the lights back on, particularly the residents who enjoyed them before the earthquake damaged them.

“Perhaps the ones who oppose it are recent residents and do not know of the presence of the lights over the decades and their significance to the community.”

The work had cost more than $17,000, and extending the lights along the beams would require more fundraising, and additional lights ordered from the UK, Pengelly said.

“If someone gave us the funds, I would be more than happy to do this extension as I also was a little disappointed that the lighting doesn't go as far as we would have liked to the edges of the mast,” she said.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Sumner has a new paddling pool, community centre, and reinvigorated village following major earthquake damage in 2011.

“I think an extension would improve its appearance.

“However, it will still look like a cross to people no matter how wide the horizontal arm lighting is because of the positioning of the horizontal arm. Frankly, you can't please everyone.”

Andrew Rutledge, head of parks at Christchurch City Council, said permission to install the lights was given to the Breakfree Foundation, which Pengally represents.

“They wanted to reinstall them after they were damaged in the earthquakes to continue the historic lighting of the mast which is evidenced back to the 1930s.”

Public consultation was carried out, and he was “not aware of any opposition to the lights”.

Tuawera (Cave Rock) “figuratively means cut down as if by fire and refers to the many people who died from eating the flesh of a great whale that was stranded on the shore”, according to Christchurch City Libraries.