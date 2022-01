One person was in a serious condition following the incident at the public pools in Whakatāne.

St John ambulance paramedics have transported a person in a serious condition to Whakatāne Hospital following a water incident at the Whakatāne Aquatic Centre.

A st John spokesperson said little was known about the incident at this stage.

Enquiries have been made to the Whakatāne District council and a statement from the council is expected this afternoon.

- Whakatāne Beacon