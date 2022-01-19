Helicopter used to rescue child from remote Northland harbour

Northland Rescue Helicopter performed the winch rescue on Wednesday night after being unable to find a suitable flat area to land. (File photo)

A child suffering a broken leg had to be rescued from a remote Far North bay by helicopter winch, in part because of structural damage caused by the Tongan tsunami.

Whangaroa Coastguard, St John Ambulance and the Northland Rescue Helicopter responded to the incident on Wednesday night at Kōhatupapā, or Ranfurly Bay, in Whangaroa Harbour.

The bay is accessed by boat only but is popular with holidaymakers at this time of year, with attractions including the Dukes Nose Track and Department of Conservation’s Lane Cove Hut.

The ambulance was called to the incident about 8.45pm on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Politicians put aside differences to plant seed of hope in north

* Dead body found in Northland harbour believed to be elderly missing man

* Man who drove tractor to safety after losing leg thanks life-saving rescue helicopter



Whangaroa Coastguard said on social media the incident involved a child aboard a boat with a broken leg.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the incident was not medical, but was unable to give more details about what happened.

Helicopter base manager Steve Couchman said a winch was needed because of the lack of suitable landing area for the helicopter, in part due to structures being damaged by the Tongan tsunami over the weekend.

A medic and stretcher were winched down to a wharf on the bay, and the patient was lifted onto the helicopter by winch, he said.

The helicopter then landed at Whangaroa Sport Fishing Club, before taking the child to Whangārei Hospital in a moderate condition.