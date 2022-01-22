Obituary: Errol Douglas 'Doug' Baldwin (1938-2022)

In 1970, Fieldays was in its third year of existence. Doug Baldwin, a founding member, had done as much as anyone to make the event a reality.

A success from the outset, the agricultural event had attracted the attention of the royal family. In March of that year Her Majesty the Queen, Prince Philip and her eldest children Prince Charles and Princess Anne attended the Fieldays at the Te Rapa Racing Club.

When it came to selecting a candidate to escort Princess Anne, Doug had relative youth on his side. Moreover, he was personable, good humoured and possessed a healthy dose of Waikato rural charm.

It is unknown if Doug was in any way briefed as to royal protocol. If he was, the lesson did not extend to attire. The sartorial choices made on the day were no different to any other. Walk socks, walk shorts, shirt and tie: the typical 'smart casual' look of the period. Princess Anne was in no way fazed. In fact, she rather warmed to Doug and Fieldays. An invitation was extended to him and others to join her and the sovereign for a meal that night on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

READ MORE:

* Virtual Fieldays goes live online with helping hand from Prince Charles

* Fieldays founder Vaughan Jones dies

* Kneebone connected to the backbone of Fieldays

* Bill Johnson attends Fieldays for half a century



Supplied Errol Douglas 'Doug' Baldwin was chosen to escort Princess Anne when she and other members of the royal family visited Fieldays at the Te Rapa Racing Club in 1970.

The international press was not as kind. Images of Doug's hairy legs were flashed around the world. There was a degree of tut-tutting about exposed skin in close proximity to a member of the royal family, taken out of context as evidence of colonial roughness.

Doug politely declined the dinner invitation. He had responsibilities at Fieldays, setting up exhibitions for the following morning.

In a full, impossibly busy life, Doug Baldwin was a man of vision and a man of action. He worked hard and he played hard and he made the world a better place.

Errol Douglas Baldwin was born in Kawakawa, Northland, in 1938, the third of four children of Reginald and Florence Baldwin (née Baverstock). His restless personality and all round ingenuity were established at the age of two, when a chicken mesh covering to his cot proved insufficient to contain Doug, who escaped via the slats in the bottom.

SUPPLIED Doug Baldwin held two things very dear: agriculture and motors. He competed nationally in rallying for 12 consecutive years.

The family shifted to Whitehall in Cambridge in 1944, where they farmed sheep. Doug and his siblings rode horses to attend Whitehall Primary School. His secondary education was enjoyed at Mt Albert Grammar as a boarder. Returning to Cambridge, he continued to work on the family farm, augmenting his income as a shearer and with carpentry work for a local firm. Mother Flo ensured the young Doug could sew, knit and cook, instilling an equal opportunity attitude that was later to find expression as a husband and father.

Doug joined Cambridge Young Farmers in 1953, representing young farmers in a Westpac Bank scholarship to New South Wales, a four-month trip involving speaking to clubs and farming groups.

At a mutual friend's 21st in Auckland he met Kaye Sing, who hailed from Morrinsville. They were married in April 1964 and were to have three children: Roger, Sandra and Kate.

Supplied Doug Baldwin’s choice of clothing for the royal family’s 1970 Fieldays visit raised some eyebrows in international media.

Doug and Kaye purchased their first farm, an undeveloped peat block in Te Rapa, in 1964. The transition to a dairy farm was a challenge as most of the farm was still in rushes and Doug relished a challenge. Beginning with 85 two-year-old heifers, within five years stock numbered 150 cows and would eventually grow to being the top producing herd in the district. In between milking and his considerable volunteer work, Doug built the family house.

Doug and Kaye also grew vegetable crops for local markets, including sweetcorn, potatoes and peas for the Christmas market. In 1981, they began growing flowers for export, first proteas and foliage, then calla lilies. The operation expanded to the point where 18 full-time staff were employed during the export season. Over the total period they employed in excess of 500 university students. Doug became president of the Protea Growers’ Association.

Selling the dairy portion of the Te Rapa property in 1989, Doug and Kaye purchased 330 hectares of peat land in Melville. With son Roger, Doug developed the rough scrub block with a capacity for 100 cows into one in which 1700 dairy grazers could be accommodated, with additional space for maize crops.

In 1967, when Doug was approached by a group of prominent businessmen to help organise the first national Fieldays - initially at Te Rapa - it was the beginning of a 54-year relationship. Aside from his family, who were to demonstrate equal commitment to the cause, Fieldays represented the two things Doug held most dear: agriculture and motors.

SUPPLIED Doug was a Fieldays board member who could also be found “behind the wheel of a digger, bulldozer, tractor or anything with a motor to help either develop Mystery Creek or get ready for Fieldays”, current chief executive Peter Nation says.

A natural leader, one who led from the front, not just the committee room, Doug had the ability to motivate both individuals and teams. A man of foresight, able to identify opportunity and recruit those necessary to get a job done, his even temperament, capacity to keep focus and work through a problem, often in an unique fashion, were mighty assets in the founding and the development of the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, specifically its establishment of facilities at Mystery Creek. In 43 years as a board member he only missed two of the twelve annual meetings. A life member, Doug served as president of the board 1993-1995 and in other management capacities too numerous to mention. Yet, as Peter Nation, current chief executive of NZNFS puts it, Doug “could also be found behind the wheel of a digger, bulldozer, tractor or anything with a motor to help either develop Mystery Creek or get ready for Fieldays”.

With an association with car rallying that dated from 1973, the first of twelve consecutive years in which Doug competed nationally, he was ideally placed to be the project manager on the Fielday's rally course. Unsurprisingly, he built much of the course himself. An advocate for the use of Mystery Creek beyond Fieldays, he was also central to the recruitment of several national and international motor transport and aviation shows. Doug was awarded life membership of the Hamilton Car Club.

For services to the community, Doug was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2009 Queen's Birthday Honours.

Doug was tremendously knowledgeable about a great many things. He had a huge work ethic and an ability to persuade others to pitch in. He was also a true 'people person', the type of man to talk to anyone. He loved his family and set them best of possible examples. He laughed easily and enjoyed life to the full.

Errol Douglas Baldwin MNZM died suddenly on 3 January, 2022, as the result of a fall. He is survived by wife Kaye, three children, their respective spouses and four grandchildren.