Govt's decision limiting access to MIQ in March and April will have 'no effect' on Omicron - epidemiologist

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government is not ready to release more MIQ rooms.

A leading epidemiologist says the Government’s decision to limit access to managed isolation “will have no effect” on efforts to curb Omicron.

On Tuesday, the Government postponed the January 20 room release – for MIQ rooms in March and April – but is insisting the border will not shut.

An advocacy group disagrees with that, saying uncertainty over the border will have a “massive impact” on those desperate to enter the country.

Ross Giblin/Stuff University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said limiting MIQ access in two to three months’ time will have no effect on curbing Omicron, when preparations should be made now.

On Wednesday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said further rooms won't be released until a decision has been made on the border reopening.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Hipkins said pausing MIQ was an “operational matter” due to an explosion of Covid-19 cases at the border.

Managed isolation rooms were very full, cases at the border had shot up from two to three per day to 40 to 50 per day, putting the system under strain.

“It’s a delay for a period of time while we figure out exactly what’s going to happen at the border.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Chris Hipkins said pausing MIQ was an “operational matter” due to increasing Covid cases at the border.

Hipkins said the MIQ delay would help protect New Zealanders, and the focus should be on getting booster rates up, as well as immunising as many 5-to-11-year olds as possible.

But epidemiologist Michael Baker said: “The hold [on room releases] only comes in March and April, so that will have no effect at all in preventing an Omicron outbreak, which is really imminent now.”

Baker said the Government should pause MIQ immediately, so it could give booster shots, vaccinate children, step up rapid antigen testing measures and give high quality masks.

He has been calling to tighten measures at the border since late 2021 due to Omicron.

On this timeframe, the country could open the border by March, Baker said.

“If your goal is to say MIQ is overwhelmed with the number of people coming in, we want to avoid it failing, so we push out the room release for March and April, that doesn’t make sense for me.”

The country would not be able to avoid a wave of Omicron, but it could lessen the impact by doing this, Baker said.

The January 20 room release for managed isolation has been postponed.

On Wednesday, Hipkins did not confirm when New Zealand’s international border would reopen in light of Omicron. His office said it’s only the release date for rooms that’s been postponed, rather than a border closure.

Critics reject that, with ACT Party Leader David Seymour saying it was “futile” to try to keep Omicron out, and National’s Chris Bishop calling for an end to MIQ.

In December, the Government pushed out the date of non-MIQ travel to late February 2022, when vaccinated kiwis and residents can return and self-isolate for seven days. It is not clear whether this date will change.

Grounded Kiwis spokesperson Alexandra Birt said postponing MIQ rooms was “déjà vu” for those desperate to get home.

Supplied Grounded Kiwis’ Alexandra Birt said border restrictions were taking a “staggering” toll on people’s mental health.

The Government had also paused MIQ in August and September 2021 – citing a few days, which became a month, she said. This “effectively shut the border” for those without an existing voucher or emergency allocation.

“We are now entering third year of the pandemic, and Government still hasn’t outlined with a certainty how New Zealanders can get back into the country.

“People are trying to pack up their lives, move countries and accept new jobs, kids need to start schools, but they can’t do that.”

Birt said the toll on people’s mental health was “staggering”.

“There’s no end in sight for people waiting.

“A lot of people were using the lottery system, then stopped when the self-isolation scheme was announced, they then entered the lottery once again once that decision was delayed...it’s just been an ongoing saga for months and months and months.”