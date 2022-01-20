Tonga eruption: Air Force Hercules departs on aid mission

Satellite images of Tonga have shown some of the damage caused by the eruption and tsunami.

An Air Force Hercules aircraft has departed from Auckland’s Whenuapai air base to deliver aid to Tonga.

A Defence Force spokesman said the Hercules was set to take off from its Whenuapai air base around midday.

Flightradar, which monitors air traffic, showed the C-130H Hercules had set off from the air base and was about 20km past Great Barrier Island as of 12.10pm.

DEFENCE FORCE/SUPPLIED/Stuff The C-130 Hercules departed for Tonga around midday on Thursday, bringing humanitarian aid to people impacted by the volcanic eruption and tsunami. (File photo)

The aircraft is expected to deliver humanitarian aid and essential supplies to Tonga following the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupted on Saturday.

The eruption triggered a tsunami that’s left one island completely destroyed, damaged deep sea communication cables, and killed three people.

The C-130 Hercules’s departure was originally planned for Tuesday, but was delayed due to ash covering the airport runway in Tonga’s Capital Nuku’alofa that would obstruct landings.

CONSULATE OF THE KINGDOM OF TONGA/TWITTER The aftermath of the eruption. The volcano, located about 30 kilometres from the Tongan island of Fonuafo'ou, sent plumes of ash and rock to neighbouring islands and triggered a tsunami.

In an earlier statement, foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta said the aircraft would be delivering “humanitarian aid and disaster relief stores, including collapsible water containers, generators and hygiene kits for families”.

The Tongan government has agreed to “contactless” disaster relief from New Zealand, wary of the risks of Covid-19 that could come with the influx of aid.

Earlier this week, New Zealand sent two navy ships to assist Tonga in the aftermath of the devastation.

Meanwhile, three shipping containers have been set up at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium to receive donations for Tonga.

People can donate between 9am to 8pm on Friday and Saturday, in a “family-to-family” model.

Non-perishable food, water, small cooking utensils, batteries and torches are among the items sought after for donation.