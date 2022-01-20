Fresh water is main concern in Tonga, local journalist says

Tonga is in the process of cleaning up the thick ash that covers the island.

Kofeola Marian Kupu’s ears were ringing from the boom of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupting as she and her family dropped everything and ran.

Driving to evacuate from their Nukuʻalofa home, they struck traffic from other panicking Tongans trying to flee the west coast for higher more eastern villages.

Unable to move, they took refuge in a slightly higher neighbouring village.

Knowing her three children – 11, 18 and 19 – and other relatives were safe, Kupu got to work in her role as a journalist.

Her photos of the destruction have been shared worldwide as communication began filtering out using satellite services.

The volcano, located about 30 kilometres from the Tongan island of Fonuafo’ou, sent plumes of ash and rock to neighbouring islands and triggered a 1.2 metre high tsunami that flooded coastal neighbourhoods in Tonga.

Three people are so far confirmed dead, and there are believed to be many significant injuries.

The Tongan government is in the process of sending planes to check the wellbeing of those in surrounding islands, Kupu told Stuff.

Supplied Tongan journalist Marian Kupu, who is reporting on the island's volcano aftermath.

“In general, all we need now is a water supply. We’ve been told shipments are coming.”

She understood ships carrying water and supplies were coming from Japan, Australia, New Zealand and America.

For now, the whole island was reliant on the few local water companies due to private water tanks being contaminated with volcanic ash.

Electricity is also intermittent, forcing people to go hours and sometimes days without power, making pumping much-needed water across the country impossible.

“The whole island aren’t able to drink from the rain water.

“Most likely, I think we will be able to get those aids by tomorrow or Saturday.”

Kofeola Marian Kupu/Stuff Ash covers the roads of Tonga’s capital, Nukuʻalofa.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare said on Thursday that “it’s going to take an international effort” to ensure Tonga can get the relief it needs.

An Air Force C-130 Hercules arrived in Tonga on Thursday afternoon carrying urgent needs like water, and communication tools.

The HMNZS Aotearoa is also being loaded up to deliver supplies in the outer islands on Friday.

Kupu said Tonga’s Ministry of Health told the public it had concerns about the risk of Covid-19 being brought to the island, which prompted the cancellation of two flights due this week.

While the country had a huge clean-up on its hands, “we cannot afford” the risk of fighting a pandemic too, she said.

Kupu, a journalist for Broadcom Broadcasting, was informed of a US$1 million donation from the Japanese Embassy while on the phone to Stuff.

For now, the clean-up continues as dozens of houses have been destroyed and damaged.

Tongans are working together to sweep, hose and collect thick ash covering houses, cars, offices, roads, and churches.

Kofeola Marian Kupu/Stuff Tongans are working together to clean up the island following the explosion of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai.

“The sky is cleaner now, but we're hoping for rain, Kupu said. “Dust is everywhere. Not just any dust, volcanic dust.”

People were being asked to stay indoors, and to cover up and wear masks if they needed to leave.

While the volcano is silent for now, people have been advised to act as though it is “still alive”.

“We can’t predict what’s going to happen. We just don’t know when it’s going to explode.”