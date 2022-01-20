Bluff Oyster & Food Festival cancelled amid Covid concerns

A crowd of more than 4500 people attended the 2021 Bluff Oyster & Food Festival held in Bluff, which has been cancelled this year.

The Bluff Oyster & Food Festival has been cancelled.

On Thursday, the festival organising committee announced it had met recently to discuss this year’s event amid the threat of Covid outbreaks and subsequent rapid changed to the traffic light settings.

The committee voted unanimously to cancel the event due to take place in Bluff on May 21.

Festival chairman John Edminstin said it would be “irresponsible” to host the event considering it would bring large numbers of people from all over the country to Southland in uncertain times.

“We had hoped to be further along with our site developments and if the Club Hotel could have been demolished, we would have more space to allow better social distancing.”

The hotel building is owned by the trust, and the oyster festival is held on the site behind it. In 2019, the trust unsuccessfully applied to have the category 2 heritage building demolished to make way for more festival room.

“Increased compliance costs in a time when events may need to be cancelled after those costs were outlaid in advance were also a factor in the decision,” Edminstin said.

The committee had been due to make an announcement regarding ticket sales for this year, so no tickets had yet been sold.

The Bluff Oyster & Food Festival draws a capacity crowd each year, with tickets for the 2021 event selling out in under an hour.

While the festival was first held in 1990, the current committee ran its first in 2008 and have now organised 13 annual events.

It was cancelled in 2020 as New Zealand went into lockdown, but returned last year to host more than 4500 people.