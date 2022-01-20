Blessing held to honour homeless woman killed in Christchurch car park

Around 30 people turned up outside the Save Mart site to pay tribute to Barbara (Rose) Campbell, who was killed near a supermarket car park in New Brighton, Christchurch.

A blessing for a homeless woman killed in the same car park she called home has been held to honour her and “bring peace to the community.”

The blessing for Barbara Campbell, known as Rose, was led by Reverend Katrina Hill​ of St Faith’s church in New Brighton on Thursday evening.

About 30 people, including Campbell’s uncle, aunt and cousin, gathered for the blessing outside a derelict building which Rose had made her home.

Hill paid tribute to the impact Campbell had on so many people.

CHRIS SKELTON Barbara (Rose) Campbell had made a home for herself outside a former Save Mart shop in New Brighton.

“The community struggles to understand the violence. A lot of emotions are being felt,” she said.

People could be seen crying as Hill sang Te Aroha.

Organiser Ruth Kenny said the blessing was to honour Rose and “bring peace to the community.”

To see the outpouring of love for Rose since her death was incredible, she said.

She read a number of social media comments and posts remembering Campbell.

“I’m glad I spent that hour with you. I’m sorry you were failed many times. I’m sorry I didn’t do more to help you,” one post read.

“Another sad reminder of the times we’re living in and how divided we have become. I’m trying and failing to make sense of this…Rest in Peace Rose,” another said.

CHRIS SKELTON Around 30 people turned up to pay tribute to Barbara (Rose) Campbell.

Kenny continued to read the tributes as members of the crowd called out to agree, with one making a joke about Rose’s love for lollies.

Musician Cris Fulton ended the ceremony by playing Rose’s favourite song Nothing Else Matters, by Metallica.

Campbell was known to be volatile and abusive at times, but those who knew and spent time with her say she was a bubbly, cheeky soul who came from a significantly complex upbringing.

Stuff understands she had terminal bowel cancer, for which she was receiving occasional treatment. She told her friends she moved to New Brighton to live out her final months by the seaside.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Police at Hawke St, New Brighton, Christchurch, on Thursday morning, after a woman was allegedly murdered outside Countdown supermarket.

She was visited by Housing First staff and agreed to receive further help just hours before she died.

A 43-year-old man appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday last week and was remanded in custody to appear in the High Court on February 11. He has yet to enter a plea.