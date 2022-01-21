While some 'panic buy' ahead of Omicron, what happens to families on the poverty line?

Many whānau don’t have the luxury of hoarding supplies in preparation for Omicron, but even a couple of days of supplies could help until social services can make contact, one agency leader says.

Suggestions that households stock up in preparation for Omicron are not a reality for low income whānau struggling to “gain ground when scrambling on stones”.

As the country braces for an inevitable wave of Omicron in the community, politicians have warned whānau to “stock up a bit” for when it comes.

But one welfare agency in Ōtautahi (Christchurch) is predicting double the demand for help from those unable to afford the luxury of banking supplies.

Comments from a 26-year-old student and solo mum made in a Te Pūtahitanga o te Waipounamu report shows just why it is so hard for many to prepare for isolation.

Supplied Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu chief executive Helen Leahy predicts the need among whānau will almost double when faced with Omicron.

“The Covid lockdown stressed me out so much, I was at home with my son watching everyone panic buy, knowing there is no way I can do that. I was stressing out that I won’t be able to feed him.

“I still only had my $50 to spend on food.”

When she got to the shops all the usual food she buys was gone, she had to borrow money, spend more, and got less. With her 4-year-old home all day, he needed more kai and “it was really hard”.

Another person said “it’s hard to gain ground when you are scrambling on stones” especially with additional costs of face masks and hand sanitiser.

Parliament's Speaker, Trevor Mallard, urged people to prepare for an Omicron outbreak and where possible, “stock up” on medicine and other essential supplies.

While National and ACT are supporting Mallard, saying he deserves “kudos” for being clear about the risk of Omicron, Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi hit out at the Speaker, claiming his comments showed the Government did “not have a solid pandemic plan”.

Waititi criticised Mallard for encouraging “panic-buying” and said such a move would mean the rich would be prepared – while those struggling would be left further in need.

“You marginalise the already marginalised as they don’t have the privilege of bulk buying, they’re just trying to survive.”

National Iwi Chairs Pandemic Response Group co-leader Mike Smith is asking for two weeks of action, and a border closure, to prepare.

Tamariki vaccination rates are not high enough and whānau haven’t the time or resources to “stock up” for an Omicron outbreak, Smith said.

Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu chief executive Helen Leahy said the impending Omicron wave was “definitely worrying”.

Last year the non-government organisation (NGO) supported 141,000 Māori whānau members with needs like kai, bills and firewood, so they were “gearing up for the worst” for the latest variant.

Stacy Squires/Stuff He Waka Tapu CEO Jackie Burrows is worried about the unvaccinated population leading into Omicron in the community.

“I would imagine that we would be getting close to double that with Omicron.”

She felt there needed to be better communication about what help there was available for isolating whānau.

She hoped if Omicron cases increase, there would be a “seamless” process of referral from Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to its community isolation hub to arrange the collection of groceries, medications and direct people to the right services.

“The most important thing is for whānau to be able to help themselves – manaaki mai, manaaki atu.

“In a global pandemic, being able to feel you’re in control of your circumstances is so important.”

A kai hub had been set up in Ōtautahi as a distribution network for food, along with 50,000 masks.

The non-government organisation was hoping for more funding from MSD specifically to tackle Omicron.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Rawiri Waititi has criticised Trevor Mallard for encouraging “panic-buying”.

As well as bare shelves in supermarkets, complex electronics and furniture could also be hard to find. Brad Olsen​, principal economist at Infometrics, said goods to keep an eye on supply levels would be medical supplies, foodstuffs, and retail goods such as electronics, hardware, furniture and home recreation

He Waka Tapu chief executive officer Jackie Burrows said stocking up was not a reality for many whānau, but even a couple of days of food would give some time for social services to come to their aid after a Covid diagnosis.

Her main worry was for how to support unvaccinated whānau at risk from Omicron.

MSD client service delivery director Graham Allpress said the Government was implementing a Care in the Community model to support those with Covid-19 required to self-isolate at home.

Many people will be able to manage themselves, but for those needing more support, MSD is co-ordinating the welfare response and connecting people with services to help with food, accommodation costs, power, gas, heating or water bills, senior services and other urgent costs.

The Government recently announced $204 million to support service providers involved with the welfare response and supporting people in self-isolation.

Another $12m was provided to foodbanks and community food organisations in Auckland, Waikato and Northland.

Other support for whānau includes the Leave Support Scheme for employers and self-employed people to fund staff being off mahi (work) while isolating – paid at a rate of up to $600 a week for full-time workers.

The Short-term Absence Payment – a one-off payment of $359 for each eligible worker – would also encourage workers to stay home while awaiting test results.

There would also be a dedicated 0800 welfare support helpline for people and their whānau who have to self-isolate.