Otago woman gives birth to baby girl four weeks after partner killed in helicopter crash

Mackenzie Harrison was born four weeks after her father's death.

Janelle Hazeldine’s mother was by her side when she gave birth to her baby girl a month after her partner was killed in a helicopter crash.

The moment she first held her daughter is when she knew the true meaning of “bittersweet”, Hazeldine said.

It was the best moment of her life, but the very best part of it was also missing..

Dan Harrison was tragically killed in September when his helicopter crashed in a remote part of Otago. The experienced pilot, who worked for Lister Helicopters, was flying from Milton to Alexandra when he was reported missing.

Hazeldine said giving birth to Mackenzie without Harrison by her side was “tough”.

“You just envision Dan being there, and while I love mum, it just wasn't the same.

“Dan would have been so proud, he would have just melted when he saw her. He would have been such a great dad. I could have seen him with a daughter.”

Supplied Dan Harrison was tragically killed in a helicopter accident in September.

At 37, Hazeldine has been thrown into single parenting. The couple started trying for children when their 2020 trip to Europe was cancelled because of Covid-19.

Hazeldine got pregnant quickly, and the couple were over the moon to be starting their family on their lifestyle block in Milton, South Otago.

But one flight on September 16 changed all that. The couple said their normal goodbyes that morning.

“I would much rather he was here with me doing this. It is not how we planned it, and it is hard enough parenting with two people, without having to go it alone.”

An emotional Hazeldine said Harrison’s death was only now sinking in.

JUSTINE TURNER 21012022. Photo: Supplied Janell Hazeldine is raising MacKenzie without her father Dan Harrison, who was killed in a helicopter accident last year.

It was going for walks without him and visiting spots they both loved. Those moments were the worst, but she knows Mackenzie is a blessing, she said.

“There is a reason she is here. Without her there wouldn’t be a purpose for me. But the cruel way this happened, just four weeks before she was born...”

Harrison had wanted to keep the sex of the baby a surprise, because he was a traditional guy and wanted that to be their moment, Hazeldine said.

Originally from Geraldine, the 36-year-old had been flying helicopters for 15 years when his Eurocopter ‘Squirrel’ AS350 helicopter went down in the Lammerlaw Range above the Waipori River.

Over The Top Helicopters/Facebook Dan Harrison died in a helicopter crash near Lawrence, Otago.

The investigation on what caused the crash is still under way.

“It torments me every day, not knowing what happened to him.

“Still now you don't believe it was Dan, he is not the person you put in the same sentence as accident.

“Dan is a good pilot, everyone says it. His books were meticulous, he was so planned and methodical. He was exceptional at his job. I don't know what happened up there, I don't know if it was in his control.”

Since his death, Hazeldine has gone into survival mode. This meant having her baby with her mother by her side, who took about nine weeks off work and lived with her to help out.

Hazeldine lives alone in their family home, something she is reconsidering now it is just the two of them.

“Christmas was very hard, seeing other kids with their fathers, and knowing my little girl is never going to experience that.”

Mackenzie has her dad’s eyes and if she takes after her dad, she will have a love for the outdoors, Hazeldine said.

Justine Turner MacKenzie Harrison as a newborn, wrapped in her father's shirt.

”The First thing he (Harrison) sent to me when we found out I was pregnant was a link to a hiking pack to put the baby in the back. We joked that she would be like her father [and] come out hiking like her father, feet first.

“Dan never wasted a minute of his 36 years, he was an awesome all-round guy, I was so lucky to have been loved by him.”

Hazeldine plans to scatter Harrison’s ashes on top on one of their favourite mountains near Glenorchy.

“We will scatter him in the mountains, so Mackenzie can always look to the mountains and know that’s where her Dad is. I can walk with her there and visit him when she is old enough – teach her about the outdoors and what we loved doing.”

She planned to walk to the spot, have a picnic and remember him, she said.

“I just want a beautiful day for him.”