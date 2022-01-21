Person escapes fire at home in rural Canterbury

The blaze happened at a home on Hoskyns Rd in Kirwee about 11am on Friday. (File photo)

A person has been treated for possible smoke inhalation after a fire at a house in rural Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Hoskyns Rd in Kirwee about 11am on Friday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Simon Lyford said crews from Kirwee, Burnham, Darfield and Rolleston were battling the house fire, which was “well involved”.

At least one person was inside the house at the time of the blaze, and were told to evacuate, he said.

It was not clear if anyone else had been inside, but if they had, they had since escaped.

One person had suffered possible smoke inhalation and was treated by medics at the property, Lyford said.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance assessed and treated one person who was in a minor condition at the scene.

Crews had the fire contained by 1pm and crews were dampening down hotspots about 2.30pm.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known and a fire investigator was at the scene on Friday afternoon.