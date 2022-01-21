Two families escape house fire in rural Canterbury caused by electrical fault

The blaze happened at a home on Hoskyns Rd in Kirwee about 11am on Friday. (File photo)

Two families escaped a raging house fire in rural Canterbury started by an electrical fault.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Hoskyns Rd in Kirwee about 11am on Friday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Simon Lyford said crews from Kirwee, Burnham, Darfield and Rolleston battled the house fire, which was “well involved”.

Fire investigator Shane O’Brien, who later examined the scene, said the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical fault.

READ MORE:

* Person seriously injured with smoke inhalation after kitchen fire in Christchurch

* Residents take refuge at primary school after escaping Wānaka house fire

* Pair escape injury as shed fire spreads to home in Christchurch



Two families lived in the large house, with four people inside at the time of the fire, including one person who was sleeping. A number of children were playing outside in the garden, O’Brien said.

The fire tore through the home, leaving it with “substantial damage” and unhabitable for the moment, he said.

Though the fire was “very unfortunate” for the family, it served as a reminder of the importance of smoke alarms.

People should also have a planned escape route and a safe place to gather in the case of a house fire, he said.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance assessed and treated one person in a minor condition at the scene.

Crews had the fire contained by 1pm and crews were dampening down hotspots about 2.30pm.

As of 5.30pm, all crews had left the scene and it was left in the hands of the property owner, O’Brien said.