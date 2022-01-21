Tongan Prime Minister's message to the New Zealand Tongan community

Aid supplies were transported successfully by the NZ Air Force last night.

Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni has thanked New Zealand’s Tongan community in a message sent via Jacinda Ardern.

While the pair spoke over the phone on Thursday evening, Sovaleni said he could see the HMNZS Wellington pulling into port.

“It was such a relief to know that our first navy vessel had arrived to support relief efforts,” Ardern said in a social media post.

“We spoke a lot about the communication issues, and I shared all the love and concern people had conveyed to Tonga over the past days.”

IISD Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni. (File photo).

Ardern posted a voice recording of a message from Sovaleni, speaking to the New Zealand Tongan community.

“I praise God for his mercy and for keeping us safe so that we are able to be here this blessed day. I thank you all for your prayers during this challenging time. I hope you will be able to connect with your own families and friends in the near future. Lots of love, Hu’akavameiliku,” the translated message said.

Supplied/Defence force HMNZS Wellington arrived in Tonga on Thursday.

HMNZS Wellington arrived in Tongan waters on Thursday and is preparing for the arrival of a second Defence Force ship, HMNZS Aotearoa, on Friday morning.

An Air Force Hercules had also completed a contactless delivery of about 11 tonnes of humanitarian aid and disaster relief supplies on Thursday.