Stuff sting catches Rangiora signwriter making fake vaccine passes

On Friday January 21 Stuff reporter Martin van Beynen went to an address in Rangiora where he had been told he could get a high quality fake vaccine pass. This is what happened.

A Stuff sting has uncovered a Canterbury business producing false vaccine passes, claiming it is to help people “see their loved ones”.

Police swooped on the address of a Rangiora signage business early on Wednesday, acting on information gained in the sting which saw this reporter issued with a fake vaccine pass, alongside three others.

The false pass looks indistinguishable from a valid pass but cannot be scanned.

The business, owned by long-time Rangiora resident Peter David Solvander, operates from a garage at the back of a property in Ashley St.

Solvander printed another three fake passes for people on a handwritten list while this reporter was at his address waiting for his false pass, in the name of Jake Kelly.

Solvander showed this reporter a template on his computer screen on which he filled in the required details. He then printed four passes and laminated them.

Stuff Pete Solvander has been printing false vaccine passes.

He explained he did not charge for the passes. “No money changes hands. I'm just so disgusted with what this government is doing I want to help people as much as I can. I want to help people out there who are suffering, struggling.”

Solvander said he would accept a koha. This reporter gave him $40 cash.

Vaccine passes are an official record of a person's Covid-19 vaccination status. It is the only document that can be used to access events or venues that require proof of vaccination status.

The pass includes a QR code that can be scanned at venues using the NZ Pass Verifier smartphone app.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said venues can visually check a vaccine pass instead of scanning it, but using an official app to scan passes was encouraged.

During a recorded conversation, Solvander said he had used his fake pass to visit a person in prison.

Jail visitors need to show identification and a vaccine pass.

CHRIS SKELTON The vaccine pass (left) obtained from Pete Solvander is a fake. Alongside is Martin van Beynen’s genuine pass.

He had creased the pass, so he had an excuse if it did not scan, he said. Although the pass failed to scan correctly, he was allowed in but told to get a new pass for the next visit.

Solvander’s son James was last year sentenced to five years and five months in prison and disqualified from driving indefinitely for the killing of Clint Hoeben in North Canterbury on April 2, 2020.

Hoeben, 48, was cycling on Oxford Rd, near Rangiora, with his 14-year-old daughter, Tara, when James Solvander crashed into the back of them. Hoeben died at the scene, while Tara received extensive grazing to her legs and arms.

Solvander said he had recently printed off fake passes for a mother and daughter who needed to visit someone in jail.

The sting was arranged after a tip-off. Stuff organised an appointment with Solvander at his business New Brand Design in Rangiora on Friday and arrived about 4.20pm.

Stuff Pete Solvander has been printing false vaccine passes at his Rangiora business.

This reporter gave a false name and said he needed a fake pass to go to a wedding. Over the phone Solvander was clear about how a fake pass could be used.

“I have heard through other people, there are a lot of things out there that are being tried but none of them work really. The only way they can work is if there is a visual check. If it's a scanning situation you’re out of luck.”

At the face-to-face meeting he admitted his process had limitations. “I wish I could put the real [QR code] there, but I don't know how they do that. You need special software and I haven't got it.”

Solvander, who has a sign saying "Stand Up New Zealand" on the fence outside his business, said he was making the fake passes out of personal feeling rather than for the money.

“We’re fighting back. We're doing what we can to make sure people are able to see their loved ones and do other things and spend time with them. Because the thing that disturbs most people is they can't do what they need to do. They should be able to do it. It's their right to do it.

CHRIS SKELTON Reporter Martin van Beynen on the sting operation in Rangiora on January 21.

He said he didn't generally blame people who were implementing the rules but “there are people out there, business owners that are a....... They don't need to scan, but they insist on scanning them all.

“If it happens, let me know because we have a campaign running soon that is going to take care of that. We're going to send them a message. Nothing illegal of course, we'd never do anything illegal”.

This reporter asked him if he was scared about being caught.

“No, I don't give a s... It's not illegal, is it? It's just a novelty thing. I've been making novelty number plates for 15 years. They look like real ones. I've done nothing illegal.”

In the pub the previous night, he said, he had used his 76-year-old mate's genuine vaccine pass to be served.

The unearthing of the fake pass production in Rangiora comes only weeks after Kaiapoi doctor Jonie Girouard was filmed by Newshub giving out medical exemptions for the Pfizer vaccine.

The red traffic light system means tighter restrictions on the number of people who can attend gatherings, particularly if they are unvaccinated, while businesses like hairdressers will only be able to open if they use the vaccine pass system.

The police have said they deal with the misuse/fraudulent use of vaccine passes on a “case-by-case basis”.

An amendment to the Covid-19 Response (Vaccinations) Legislation Bill makes the buying and selling of a vaccine certificate a criminal offence, with penalties of up to six months in prison and up to $12,000 in fines.

New South Wales has a specific offence for people who use false Covid-19 vaccination certificates that carries fines and possible jail time.