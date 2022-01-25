As Taranaki teen buskers performed, a ‘supportive’ onlooker swiped their cash

Jack Dixon and Sean Grieve were busking in New Plymouth on Saturday when they watched a man, who they thought was giving them money, take off with most of their cash.

Two music-loving Taranaki teenagers spent a day busking to raise funds for university, only to hear a sad tune when a “supportive” onlooker stripped their guitar case of all its money.

But, Sean Grieve and Jack Dixon, both 18, are feeling “lucky” that only cash was taken and have not let Saturday’s theft break their rhythm – the pair were back out busking on Monday afternoon.

The former New Plymouth Boys’ High School students recently learned they had been accepted into Wellington’s Victoria University, making their musical dreams a reality.

On Thursday, Dixon found out he had been accepted to study for a bachelor of music and bachelor of commerce, while Grieve will study a bachelor of arts.

READ MORE:

* Spa pool stolen from New Plymouth, police calling for public's help

* New Plymouth jetski among others stolen across New Zealand

* New Plymouth beachside cafe hit by thieves twice in two weeks

* Police urge public to be vigilant this summer amid cybercrime and theft rise



The pair realised they needed to save money fast, so decided to warm up their vocal cords and take their guitars down to the streets of New Plymouth.

They had been busking in different spots around the city for a couple of hours, and decided to do “one last spot” and chose The Warehouse.

They left the money they’d earned in the guitar case, so it didn’t look bare, which they later learnt was a mistake.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The 18-year-olds intend to be more cautious in future.

They were performing for about half an hour.

“Some guys were just hanging around,” Dixon said. “They were listening to us, complimenting us.”

Then, three of the men came up to the guitar case.

“I thought they were going to put money in,” Dixon said.

It wasn’t until Grieve said, “bro, did they really just do that?” that Dixon realised one of the men had taken most of their money – only leaving behind a few coins.

They decided not to chase the men down, and still don’t know how much they made off with.

The pair admitted they were “disappointed”, but were taking a more forgiving approach at what happened.

“We're not working, we’re just having fun,” Dixon said. “And they probably needed some food or something. We’re so lucky they didn’t take a guitar.”

“We just really want to forgive and forget,” Grieve added.

The pair plan to one day open their own record label and help ambitious musicians get on the right track.

On Monday, the pair decided to “get back on the horse” , and plan to busk at Merrilands New World at 3pm every day this week.

They are also running music lessons for youngsters to save up some money, and are focusing on their big move in less than a month.

“It's exciting stuff," Dixon said.

“I can’t wait,” Grieve added.